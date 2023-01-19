MANTON — They’ve gotten back to where the next two mean just a little bit more.
After losing early to Evart, Lake City has run the table in the Highland Conference and gotten back to where its next two games — at home against McBain and the Wildcats — will go a long way toward deciding who wins the girls’ league title this season.
The Trojans beat Manton 48-15 on Wednesday to stay in the mix with Evart and the Ramblers.
“We’ve been trying not to look ahead,” Lake City coach Bill Tisron said. “We know that these two games are on the horizon and now our focus is on McBain.
“They’re a good team, they’re physical and they’re well-coached so we’ve got to do all of the little things right like boxing out, playing good defense and getting shots to fall.”
Lake City took care of things pretty easily against Manton. The Trojans led 15-3 after the first quarter and had a commanding 31-7 lead at halftime.
“Our defense played well,” Tisron said. “To give up seven points through three quarters, we were playing well but Manton is a different team without Lauren (Wilder).
“They came out in a triangle-and-two on Mackenzie (Bisballe) and Alie (Bisballe) and I thought our girls did a good job adjusting to that, taking what they were giving us and then pushing the ball in transition to get some easy baskets.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced the Trojans with 16 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and three steals while Emma Nickerson added 12 points and six rebounds. Alie Bisballe added nine points, six rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Aliyah Geary paced Manton with eight points and seven rebounds while Genna Alexander added five points and six rebounds. Leah Helsel and Angela Porter grabbed six rebounds apiece.
“We couldn’t get anything going on offense and they destroyed us on the glass,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “Their pressure caused us to force bad passes and into ineffective shot selection.
“We learned a lot on how to prepare for good teams and will learn from this going forward.”
The Rangers are at Houghton Lake today while Lake City hosts McBain as part of girls/boys doubleheader on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manton rallied from a fourth-quarter deficit to beat Lake City 61-47 in the boys’ contest.
The Rangers, who led most of the way, found themselves down five in the fourth quarter before coming back to win.
“I loved our energy tonight, especially in the first quarter,” Manton coach Brandon Herlein said. “I loved how we executed and followed the game plan down the stretch.”
Manton led 15-6 after the first quarter and 23-20 at halftime before Lake City was up 40-38 going into the fourth quarter.
The Trojans put together runs here and there, but not enough to win, coach Brad Besko said.
“We played well at times and then at times, we played very poorly,” he said. “Credit Manton, they played a good game from start to finish.
“We had too many defensive lapses and made mistakes at critical times.”
Lincoln Hicks paced the Rangers with 15 points while Michael Hicks scored 12. Jakob Kuhn and Nolan Moffit each had 10.
Darin Kunkel paced Lake City with 14 points and four rebounds while Grayson Elmquist added nine points and four steals. Brody Gothard had eight points and 11 rebounds while Corbin Bisballe had six points and three rebounds.
Manton is at Houghton Lake on Friday while Lake City hosts McBain.
