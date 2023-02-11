CADILLAC — The good news is all of their goals are still intact.
The not-as-good news is one of them is a little tougher now and the other thing is they’ve got some work to do defensively.
Traverse City Central handed Cadillac its first league loss, beating the Vikings 58-56 in a key Big North Conference boys basketball contest Friday at Mackinaw Trail Middle School.
The girls’ and boys’ doubleheader was switched to the alternate venue due to a roof leak in the high school gym.
The Vikings (13-3 overall) fall to 7-1 in league play while Central is a loss behind at 5-2 while Petoskey is 5-3. Cadillac goes to Petoskey on Feb. 17 and then finishes conference play Feb. 24 at Traverse City West.
“Everything we want is still on front of us,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“We’re just going to have to go earn it now.”
Before then, though, Cadillac needs to clean up some defensive miscues. Trojan junior standout Anthony Ribel scored 31 points Friday night but that wasn’t necessarily the Vikings’ downfall.
It was Central’s role players.
“I think defensively, we missed a couple of assignments that hurt us,” Benzenberg said. “We know Ribel is a premier scorer in northern Michigan but when some other their other guys get clean looks and knock them down, it’s a credit to them but we did a poor job of handling that.
“Fifty-eight points is an awful lot for us to be giving up.”
Cadillac led 14-10 after the first quarter and 34-27 at halftime but Central it to just 43-42 going into the fourth quarter.
Jaden Montague paced the Vikings with 25 points while Charlie Howell had 17 points and eight rebounds.
Cadillac is at Reed City on Tuesday.
Cadillac couldn’t sustain a strong start as it dropped a 43-26 decision to Traverse City Central in a BNC girls hoops contest.
The Vikings led 9-2 early but the Trojans raced back and were up 14-9 after the first quarter and 28-13 at halftime.
“We started the game defending fairly well and we made some shots early,” Cadillac coach Kip Damgard said. “I thought we settled for perimeter shots too often after that.
“Give credit to Central, they hit some big shots and rallied back.”
Cadillac didn’t give up without a fight, though, as they got the deficit under double digits a couple of times but couldn’t really get over the hump.”
The Trojans led 34-23 going into the fourth quarter.
“I loved the third quarter fight,” Damgard added. “I thought our defensive chance made a difference and we clawed back.
“I was proud of our fight in the second half and we look forward to putting a full game together.”
Madelyn Schamanek paced Cadillac with eight points while Joslyn Seeley had six and Kaleigh Swiger scored five.
Cadillac is at Reed City on Tuesday.
