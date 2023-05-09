MCBAIN — Marion picked up a pair of non-league baseball wins, sweeping McBain 10-0 and 9-1 on Monday.
“Overall, we played pretty well today but we have to get better at getting the big hit with runners in scoring position,” Marion coach Chad Grundy said.
Mason Salisbury got the win in game one, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Collin McCrimmon had three hits and two RBIs while Cole Meyer also had two hits. Salisbury, Gavin Prielipp, Weston Cox and Aadin Yowell had a hit apiece.
Carson Murphy took the loss for McBain, allowing four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in 1.2 innings of work.
“I thought Murph and Gavin (Schut) pitched well, we just made too many mental mistakes behind them to be competitive,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “We could be a good baseball team if we would stay in the game mentally.
“It’s hard to stay mentally sharp for two games but I expect more out of my guys at this point in the season and some of these mistakes that we continue to make are no longer acceptable.”
Trey Boven and Murphy had the hits for the Ramblers.
Yowell got the win in game two. Salisbury homered to lead the Eagles at the plate, while Prielipp, Tucker Sigafoose and Aaron Whitney added hits.
Kaden Abrahamson took the loss for McBain, allowing no earned runs on one hit and four walks while striking out two in three innings of work.
Boven and Holden Kanouse had the hits for the Ramblers.
“I was really impressed with Blayn Hughston behind the plate,” Mulder said. “He has been working really hard in practice and it’s starting to show on the field. I love guys that are coachable and want to get better.”
Marion (12-1 overall) hosts Hart on Thursday while McBain (6-9-1) is at Beal City today.
MESICK — Mesick picked up a pair of West Michigan D League wins, beating Pentwater 17-0 and 18-0.
Ashtyn Simerson got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out eight.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had two triples and two RBIs; Connor Sisson an RBI; Carter Simmer a hit; Ben Parrish two hits, including a triple, and four RBIs; Simerson two hits and two RBIs; Ben Humphreys a double and an RBI; Cooper Ford an RBI; Jon Vogler two hits and an RBI; and Cody Linna two hits, including a triple, and an RBI.
Caleb Linna got the win in game two, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out two in two innings of work.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had two hits; Isaac Stroh a hit and an RBI; Humphreys three hits, including a double, and four RBIs; Parrish two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs; Simerson three hits, including a double, and five RBIs; Gabe Bradley two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Simmer a hit and an RBI; Clark Fleis a hit; and Cody Linna a hit.
Mesick (11-5) hosts Suttons Bay on Thursday.
MCBAIN — Marion piled up the runs, sweeping McBain 20-0 and 18-4, in non-league softball.
The Eagles hit five home runs in the doubleheader.
Georgia Meyer got the win for Marion in the opener, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out 10.
At the plate, Ella Wilson had three hits, including a three-run home run; Harley Bear a grand slam and an RBI triple; and Bonnie Kiger a two-run homer. Meyer and Jacelyn Moggo had two hits apiece while Malley Raymond doubled and McKayla Cruson also had a hit.
Emerson Tossey took the loss in game one for the Ramblers. At the plate, Brecken Gilde had a hit; Tossey a hit; Mariah Pluger a double; and Olivia Bosscher a double.
Meyer got the win in game two, allowing one run on four hits while striking out five in three innings.
Meyer led the way at the plate with a two-run homer and two more RBIs while Kiger had a two-run homer and an RBI double. Ella Wilson had two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Moggo and Moggo each had two hits. Harley Bear and Cruson each had a hit, as well.
Caitlin Butzin took the loss in game two for McBain. At the plate, Olivia Peterson had two hits; Butzin a hit; Brealla Walenjus a hit; and Shannon Maloney a hit.
Marion (14-0) hosts Hart on Thursday while McBain is at Beal City today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.