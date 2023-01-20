MARION — There’s some cliche about hard work paying off.
It’s usually true, too.
Marion continues use that adage, though, and make progress as a team as the Eagles beat Mesick 44-42 in a West Michigan D Conference boys basketball contest Thursday night.
While the Eagles have had a strong amount of football success of late, Marion coach Dan Michell is making inroads in basketball at his alma mater.
“The boys are really working hard in practice and it’s starting to pay dividends,” he said. “I thought Gavin (Prielipp) played a heck of a defensive game on their best shooter.
“Mason (Salisbury) is as tough as it gets and we kept stopping them defensively but we couldn’t get a bucket. We got Mason going to the basket and he got a big bucket with 30 seconds left.”
That basket put the Eagles up 43-42 and then Salisbury hit one of two free throws with 14 seconds remaining for the 44-42 final.
The game was tied at 13-all after the first quarter before Marion led 26-21 at halftime. Mesick was up 38-35 going into the fourth quarter.
Salisbury paced the Eagles with 14 points while Gavin Prielipp had 13. Braden Prielipp scored eight and Cole Meyer added six.
Ashtyn Simerson paced Mesick with 20 points and Carter Simmer scored 11.
Marion (7-2 overall, 6-1 WMD) hosts Traverse City Christian today.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac’s JV boys team dropped a 53-38 decision to Traverse City West as the Titans pulled away late.
Grant Williams paced the Vikings with 14 points and Clay Potvin scored 11.
LEROY — Roscommon had shot pop in and out at the buzzer as Pine River held on for a 30-29 win in a Highland contest.
“We jumped out early but they made some adjustments and clawed back in the game,” Pine River coach Steffen Halvorsen said. “We were down one at the end of the third so we really hard to scrap and we were in foul trouble.
“Our freshmen really stepped up down the stretch.”
Pine River led 12-5 after the first quarter and it was 14-14 at halftime. Roscommon was up 21-20 going into the fourth.
Emma Tice paced Pine River with 10 points while Taylor Stewart added seven. Madi Sparks had six points, four rebounds and three steals.
Pine River is at Farwell Monday.
• Pine River won the JV game 54-15. Riley Thompson led the way with 18 points.
BEAL CITY — The Evart girls remained unbeaten in Highland play with a 56-32 win at Beal City.
The Wildcats employed ball pressure to create numerous turnovers and score off the transition.
“We were a little flat in the first half but our pressure defense wore them down in the second half and we were able to pull away,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
Kyrah Gray hit for 22 with 11 rebounds and three steals.
Emma Dyer delivered 13 points with eight boards and three steals while Addy Gray scored 10 and Ally Theunick recorded seven assists, seven steals and five rebounds. Brooklyn Decker grabbed eight rebounds.
The Evart JV won 46-20.
Evart has a huge league showdown at Lake City on Wednesday. The Wildcats edged Lake City 42-40 the first time around.
“It’s going to be a great match-up against a great team,” Kunkle said.
“We’re going to continue to play our game and be very focused with our defensive intensity.”
HOUGHTON LAKE — Manton got back on track, beating Houghton Lake 49-43 in a Highland contest.
“It was a very intense, physical game and our players were persevere through all of that,” Manton coach Jon Paul Katona said. “They were really keying on Leah (Helsel) in the second half but we were able to find a way to get a win.”
The Rangers led 17-13 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime before taking a 36-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
Helsel paced Manton with 19 points, nine rebounds and six assists while Genna Alexander had 11 points and five rebounds. Kelsey Traxler had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals while Angela Porter added five points and eight rebounds.
Manton hosts Cadillac on Monday.
TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac’s freshman girls team lost to Traverse City West. Zoey Brigerman and Ellie Johnson paced the Vikings in scoring.
