REED CITY — The MHSAA says the football playoffs officially begin next week.
Someone might want to tell Reed City and Cadillac about that.
The two schools waged what look like a regional championship game in Week 9 of the regular season.
When the dust settled, it was the Coyotes with a 16-8 win in overtime over the Vikings on Friday night.
Reed City heads to the Division 6 playoffs at 8-1 overall while Cadillac is likely in the Division 3 playoffs at 5-4 with a chance to “host” a game.
The playoff pairings will be announced at 6 p.m. Sunday on Bally Sports Detroit.
Both teams will need a couple of days to recover from what was an emotional, intense and very hard-hitting football game. Each team had players going in and out of the lineup with dings, bruises and everything else.
For the Coyotes, it’s a huge boost of not only playoff points, but of confidence as Cadillac represented their toughest opponent.
“I am so proud of this team,” Reed City coach Scott Shankel said. “We told them all week long we were going to be in a war and this is what we wanted before the playoffs.
“We stood up tonight against a quality Division 3 team. That’s probably the best defense and defensive line we’ve seen all year and certainly one of the best offenses, too.”
After Cadillac tried an onside kick to start the game, Reed City got the ball near midfield and scored quickly on a 30-yard pass play from Xaiver Allen to Seth Jackson for a 6-0 lead. Bryson Hughes ran in the conversion to make it 8-0 just three minutes into the game.
And that’s the way it stayed until late in the fourth quarter.
Each team had chances across the board to put points on the board but both defenses stood tall and kept it a one-score game.
It was Cadillac that had more chances, though, especially in the second half.
The Vikings were stopped twice inside the Reed City 5-yard line, including one time on a 4th-and-goal from the 1 midway through the third quarter.
Cadillac had the ball inside the Coyote 20 four times in the second half and had no points to show for it.
For the Viking head coach Shawn Jackson, playing good teams tough is OK but Cadillac needs to win some of those games.
“We’ve played good teams tough but we’ve got to finish one of them,” he said. “We’ve got to execute.
“We’ve got to hit wide open people. When they’re wide open, we don’t protect our receivers enough and then we don’t get off the field on defense.
“You can give up possessions against a team like (Reed City).”
Cadillac finally scored on a 5-yard run by Kaleb McKinley with four minutes left in regulation and then got a conversion run by Derek Rood to make it 8-8.
The Coyotes came right back and drove the ball inside the Viking 10 with less than a minute remaining.
Cadillac stood strong, though, and stopped four straight plays to force overtime.
Emotionally, though, the Vikings were spent, Jackson said.
“Even though we stopped them, the defense is shot,” he said.
“They ran three plays (in OT) and scored on two of them.”
The first was a 1-yard keeper by Allen to make it 14-8 and then Noah Morgan ran in the conversion for a 16-8 lead.
Cadillac got two yards on its first play of OT and then two straight incomplete passes brought up fourth-and-goal from the 8. Reed City blitzed against the Vikings’ screen play and forced quarterback Charlie Howell to get rid of it quickly, ending the game.
“Hats off to Teddy Szymanski and Noah Morgan,” Shankel said.
“We put a lot of pressure on the quarterback and got a couple of tipped passes.
“That was huge. We had different kids making different plays all night and that’s all you can ask for.”
Hughes finished with 89 yards on 21 carries while Morgan had 61 yards on 14 carries.
Allen was 5 of 8 passing for 119 yards. Seth Jackson caught three passes for 117 yards.
Logan Langworthy paced the Coyotes with seven tackles and a pass break-up while Jackson had six tackles.
Howell was 7 of 21 passing for Cadillac for 65 yards while McKinley carried the ball 13 times for 96 yards and a TD.
Chris Reinhold paced the defense with 12 tackles while Teegan Baker had nine.
Rood, Gabe Cochrane and Eli Main each had six tackles.
