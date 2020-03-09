DETROIT — Brock Nelson's road to a championship has been a tough one — for a lot of reasons.
For a while Saturday, though, the Pine River senior got to let that go and just celebrate.
Nelson beat Clinton's Brayden Randolph 3-2 in the championship match at 171 pounds at the MHSAA Division 4 Individual Wrestling State Finals at Ford Field.
The victory capped an unbeaten season for Nelson at 23-0 overall. He finishes his prep career with 180 victories and as a four-time all-state athlete.
"There was a large amount of joy as the clock ticked down and I realized I was going to be a state champion," Nelson said. "It's a great feeling and quite a relief. It's been my goal since I was a child to be a state champion.
"It means a lot to me to win the state title not only for myself but for my best friend Tim (Rizor)."
Nelson dedicated his performance to Rizor, his best friend and teammate, who died as the result of a car crash last November.
Suspended for the first part of the season, Nelson had to work extra hard to catch up.
"I had to take advantage of all of the mat time I could get and work harder at practice," he said. "This year has been a hard year."
Veteran Pine River coach Tim Jones agreed.
"After what he through at the start of the year, and with only half a year competing, it was a big accomplishment for Brock just to be mentally in the game," Jones said. "Brock had a really tough road to get there this weekend but he took care of business the way he needed to."
Nelson beat Cassopolis' Gage Collins 13-4 in the first round on Friday before beating Sand Creek's Mitchell Moore 8-5 in quarterfinals.
He went on to beat Decatur's Jared Checkley 7-1 in the semifinals to set up the match with Randolph.
"It was a really tight match," Nelson said. "We were in the neutral position a lot and it was a hard-fought battle on both sides."
Nelson scored the first points, getting a takedown with seven seconds left in the first period for a 2-0 lead. Randolph scored stand-up in the second period to make it 2-1 before Nelson was called for stalling and that tied the match at 2-2.
Nelson went up 3-2 in the second after scoring another stand-up and that's the way it stayed.
"I knew I was going to be engaged enough in the third to not get called for stalling," Nelson said. "It got down to 30 seconds and I knew I could stay on my toes enough to keep him away from my legs."
Pine River had a pair of seventh-place finishers, as well.
Senior Jordan Koetje took seventh at 130 pounds as he beat Hesperia's Mack Baird 4-2 in overtime in the seventh-place match. Koetje finishes the year at 36-12 overall.
Senior teammate Austin Wuesten took seventh at 171 pounds, as well. He beat Quincy's Chandler Locke 3-1 in the placement match. Wuesten finished the year at 43-10.
"It was a really good weekend of wrestling for our seniors," Jones said. "Jordan had a hard road to get there this weekend and Austin really has only been wrestling for three years so for him to place is quite an accomplishment."
Sophomore Seth Duncan went 0-2 at 119 pounds and finished the year at 31-17 overall.
• Evart junior Darren Gostlin took fifth at 119 pounds, beating Ravenna's Kevin Spoelman 4-0 in the fifth-place match. Gostlin finished at 28-11 overall.
Freshman teammate Cole Hopkins took seventh at 160 with a 3-0 win over New Lothrop's Austin Barnette in the placement match. Hopkins finished at 38-6.
Reese Ransom also went 0-2 at 152 pounds and finished the year at 38-9.
• Lake City junior Logan Young wrapped up his season on a strong note, too, as he took fifth at 215 pounds in the Division 3 Finals.
Young, who finished 34-4 overall, beat Dundee's Dennis Root 3-1 in overtime in the placement match.
Cade Wolf went 1-2 at 103 pounds for the Trojans, winning his consolation round match before losing in the second consolation round. He finished 30-7 overall.
Austin Potter went 0-2 at 285 pounds to finish at 43-10.
