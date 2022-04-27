MANTON — The Frostbite Open at Emerald Vale Golf Course truly lived up to its name.
It’s probably a good thing it’s not called the Hypothermia Open — that’s how low the temperatures were Tuesday.
Temperatures in the 30s and persistent snow in the afternoon made for anything but golf weather, yet Cadillac persevered the best and finished first.
The Vikings shot 328 as a team while Houghton Lake was second at 329, Suttons Bay third at 370 and Manton fifth at 422.
“The kids played really well in very tough conditions,” Cadillac coach Dan Alto said. “Uphill putts into the snow were really slow.
“We got the scores from our top three that were more in line with what we were expecting coming into the season and we had personal bests from Noah Traviss and Connor Putman.”
Traviss ended up playing a big part in who won the title, as well. He needed a bogey or better on his final for the Vikings to finish first. A par gave Cadillac the title outright and the Vikings still would have on the fifth-score tiebreak had he bogeyed.
Traviss parred the hole and Cadillac ended up with five scorers in the top 10.
Harry Chipman paced the Vikings with a 76 to earn medalist honors while Ben Drabik shot 80, MacKale McGuire 85, Traviss 87, Putman 89 and Mason Taylor 111.
Luke Puffer and Lincoln Hicks paced Manton with 101s while Jeremiah Vlaeminck shot a 107, Connor Garno 113, Bridgette Collins 125 and Kelsi Traxler 138.
“We had a great day,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “We shot 70 strokes better than last year and Luke and Lincoln finished in the top 18 and earned medals.
“I am so proud of each kid because the conditions were brutal. A huge shoutout to Emerald Vale for hosting and ensuring everything went smoothly.”
EAST TAWAS — McBain took sixth overall in the Bogey’s Indoor Invitational at Red Hawk Golf Course.
Alpena won the event with a 353 while the Ramblers shot a 406.
“In the snow and the wind, the boys fought hard and we are getting better each week as a team,” McBain coach Pat Martine said.
Tucker Vandervelde shot a 93 while Bryce Roller carded a 94, Christian Mitchell a 101 and Braylon Pace a 108.
BRETHREN — The mercy rule meant they could end the game and get off the field.
That’s how miserable it was.
Northern Michigan Christian blanked Brethren 8-0 in an NMSL contest Tuesday, ending the game on the eight-goal mercy rule in the 48th minute.
“I am proud of the way my team overcame the weather and just kept playing hard,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said. “It’s incredibly difficult to control the ball, pass the ball or shoot the ball when it’s this cold and snowy.”
Jada VanNoord put NMC up 1-0 off an assist from Kate Krick two minutes into the game before VanNoord scored again a minute later off an assist from Emma Shaarda. VanNoord scored on a penalty kick at 13:04 and Paige Ebels scored off an assist from Maggie Young less than a minute later to make it 4-0.
VanNoord scored in the 34th minute off an assist from Krick before Aria Cucinella scored 10 minutes later off an assist from Ebels to make it 6-0 at halftime.
Ebels scored 6:45 into the second half off an assist from VanNoord and Krick finished the game a minute later.
Megan Bennett was in goal for NMC.
The Comets (7-0 overall, 7-0 NMSL) host Ogemaw Heights on Friday.
