Dereck Kamphouse and Jesse Sikkema are two among the thousands who are missing out football this fall in Michigan due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kamphouse also lost baseball last spring while Sikkema lost out on track and field, too.
Sadly, those stories are common for student-athletes around the country.
Where Kamphouse and Sikkema differ is, even if we're able to play all high school sports next spring through creative scheduling, the two McBain High School seniors could still miss out on a lot because they're set to serve their country.
Both Kamphouse and Sikkema have joined the National Guard and both spent sizeable amounts of time this summer in basic training.
Their stories of basic training differ but the similarity is they'll be called back to the National Guard sometime around mid-June next year, right in the midst of when high school sports could be contested in Michigan.
They've already been through this once this past spring and might have more loss.
Kamphouse completed his basic training at Fort Leonardwood, Missouri and returned to McBain this past Friday.
He's back in school now, per his plans to be able to graduate with his classmates.
When the Michigan High School Athletic Association postponed football to the spring on Aug. 14, it was a big blow for Kamphouse.
"I expected to come back and start football immediately," he said. "I might have missed one game.
"I don't want to sit around and not do anything. I was really upset about it but I still had training to focus on when I found out. Football really helped me stay in shape."
You might say some form of the military has always been in the cards for Kamphouse.
He was the kid growing up that had hundreds of the little green plastic soldiers scattered around the house, the yard and everywhere else he went.
"I've always been really interested in it," Kamphouse said. "I've always been interested in the Armed Forces and maybe making a career out of it."
He enlisted with the National Guard on April 15, 2020, just seven days after his 17th birthday.
Kamphouse completed 10 weeks of basic training in Missouri and will then report back for advanced training early next summer.
He also spends the third weekend of every month completing more training and drills at Camp Grayling.
While Kamphouse is upset about potentially losing football next spring if it still can't be safely played, his biggest loss would be another baseball season.
The current thinking is the MHSAA will push the actual spring sports — baseball, softball, track and field, girls soccer, girls tennis and lacrosse — to sometime in May and then wrap them up in July.
"I don't want to have to pick but I'd play baseball," Kamphouse said. "It would be weird, though, because a lot of the kids who play football at our school also play baseball."
Angie Kamphouse, Dereck's mother, still isn't sure why football is such a bad thing. As of this writing, just 15 of 50 states have postponed football to some other time in the school year.
"If I didn't think it could be safely done, I wouldn't be advocating as much as I am," she said. "We think it can be done safely and we should at least be given the option to try.
"The kids missed out on everything last spring. He knew he was going to miss some of it this year and that's fine. If I didn't think it was safe for him to play (football), I wouldn't let him play. Sports have done a lot for all of my kids."
Kamphouse and Sikkema are friends and it was Kamphouse who helped talk Sikkema into the National Guard.
That and the money the National Guard gives you toward your education.
"I thought it was a great thing to do," Sikkema said. "You get a lot of experience and training for jobs and there's a lot of tuition incentives, too."
Sikkema's basic training experience wasn't nearly what Kamphouse went through, though.
Sikkema was sent to Fort Jackson, South Carolina and dealt with COVID-19 non-stop.
His group went in and out of quarantine because it kept having positive tests. While Sikkema himself never tested positive for the virus, those around him did.
That meant they could complete very little of the basic training and he'll have to do it again when he returns in June 2021.
"I have to restart basic training over again because we didn't get to do it last time," Sikkema said. "I was really upset and I was really looking forward to playing football in the fall to keep my spirits up because I have to go back to that next year."
That followed a spring where Sikkema lost out on track and field where he's one of the better pole vaulters in the area. He has the McBain school record of 13-feet, 3-inches in his sights and actually competed unattached in college meets late last winter to stay in training.
"That's kind out of out the door now," Sikkema added. "To lose two springs in a row is really unfair."
