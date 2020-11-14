By Mike Dunn
MARION – This one felt awfully good.
The Marion Eagles celebrated their first regional championship on the gridiron since the 1992 season on Friday night, edging Hale 14-0 in a stubborn battle played in front of a cold-but-animated home crowd in challenging conditions as the mercury dipped below freezing in the second half.
“This is unbelievable; I’m so happy for all the kids but especially this year’s seniors,‘ said jubilant Marion coach Chad Grundy in the midst of the post-game hugs and tears.
“We knew Hale would be stingy on defense and every point would be important,‘ he added. “Putting the first points on the board in the second half was really big for us. We got the lead and got some momentum then we made the plays defensively to stop them. It was just a great team effort all the way around. I’m so proud of these kids and so happy I had the chance to work with them.‘
Marion (8-1) won its eighth straight game and its third straight playoff game in this year’s expanded format, adding the MHSAA 8-man Division 2 regional trophy to the school’s display case. It is the first hardware the football team has captured since the ’92 season.
The Eagles face undefeated U.P. foe Powers North Central (9-0) on the road next week in the D2 state semifinals. North Central defeated Cedarville 55-8 on Friday.
“Powers has a great team and we’ll have to go up there ready to play our best game,‘ Grundy said. “It’s a great feeling to win tonight at home to get the chance to be in the semifinals but we don’t want the ride to end. Our motto now is, ‘One more game to play.’‘
The Eagles broke open a scoreless tie with Hale with their initial possession of the third quarter, marching 57 yards on 10 plays behind the hard running of sophomore quarterback Mason Salisbury and, when they advanced inside the red zone, a timely connection from Salisbury to tight end Thomas Jenema, who made a nice contested grab near the back of the end zone to complete a 19-yard score. Salisbury hooked up with Jenema again to make it 8-0 at the 6:20 mark of the third quarter.
The pair would do it one more time late in the fourth quarter, this time from 29 yards as Salisbury flung it on fourth-and-20 and Jenema broke free behind the coverage to make the catch in the end zone.
“We tried to use the run to set up the pass in the first half but they had it guarded pretty tightly and we couldn’t do much,‘ said Jenema, a junior. “We kept waiting for the right opportunity in the second half and it came on our first drive. Mason made a great pass because I was covered pretty closely.‘
Jenema’s two touchdowns and conversion catch proved to be more than enough offense on this night as the Marion defense found ways time after time to thwart Hale’s scoring opportunities. Marion forced four takeaways in the contest, including two in the fourth quarter on Hale’s final two drives.
A strip sack by senior McCoy Williams led to a fumble recovery from freshman Braden Prielipp and the subsequent TD toss from Salisbury to Jenema with 4:24 remaining to help seal the victory. On Hale’s final possession of the game, it was Salisbury making an interception of a long pass attempt near midfield, putting the Eagles in a position to run out the clock with a few first downs.
Hale’s best drive of the contest came in the third quarter and that was also thwarted by a takeaway as senior lineman Kameron Carey recovered a fumble deep in Eagle territory.
In the second quarter, Marion cornerback Colton Hammar stripped the ball away from a Hale receiver after a long reception and Prielipp scooped up the ball inside the 10-yard line and returned it to midfield.
“Defensively, we were ready tonight,‘ said senior linebacker James Alberts, who led the Eagles with eight tackles. “We knew coming in it would be more of a low-scoring game and the defense had to its part. It just feels so great to be part of this. As a team we were confident coming into the playoffs that we were gonna go a long way and we have.‘
Salisbury motored to 190 rushing yards on 33 carries and Alberts generated 43 yards on 17 tries. Salisbury faced pressure when he attempted to pass in the first half and made only the two completions to Jenema for 19 and 29 yards in the second half but they provided the only points of the night.
Riley Moggo also had eight stops for Marion while Salisbury had six and Jenema five. Carey had a sack in addition to his fumble recovery and Williams made two sacks.
