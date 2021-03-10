WALKERVILLE -- The Marion girls had already clinched the West Michigan D Conference title prior to Tuesday's game at Walkerville so the much-anticipated meeting lost a little bit of its original luster. When Pentwater upset Walkerville, the league title went outright to Marion.
The Eagles did not need to beat second-place Walkerville and may have had a bit of a letdown, suffering a 55-46 defeat.
"Walkerville played really hard and deserved to win," said Marion coach Matt LaGrow. "They forced us into some mistakes and we weren't able to recover."
The quarter scores were 11-9, 27-20 and 40-33.
Sophomore center Georgia Meyer had another strong showing in the loss, generating 21 points and 16 rebounds for the Eagles. Maddie Sutton tallied eight with eight boards and McKayla Cruson canned six with 10 boards.
Marion (7-2) is home Thursday against Manistee Catholic.
