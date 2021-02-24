MARION -- The Marion girls remained unbeaten on Tuesday but the tense 29-28 win over Pentwater did not come easily.
"They made us really work for this one," noted Marion coach Matt LaGrow. "They battled us hard to the final buzzer. It was a very physical game. We were never able to get into any kind of comfortable flow."
LaGrow was pleased with his team's defensive effort.
"Our kids held them when we needed to," he said. "We made some big defensive stops, especially in the fourth quarter."
The game was tied at 20 after three quarters but the Eagles pulled ahead in the fourth quarter and were able to maintain a slim lead the rest of the way.
Sophomore post Georgia Meyer "really handled herself well in the post," generating a game-high 17 points, including 12 in the first half, and 15 rebounds. When Pentwater focused on denying Meyer the ball in the second half, Stella Henderson stepped up, scoring all eight of her points in the second half and she also grabbed nine rebounds.
Marion (5-0) plays at Big Rapids Crossroads on Thursday.
