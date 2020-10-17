MARION – Marion pushed its record to 4-1 with a 40-6 triumph over visiting Vestaburg Friday in a non-league clash.
The Eagles led only 16-6 at the half but broke things open in the third quarter with back-to-back scores on a 12-yard run by James Alberts and a 7-yard tally by Mason Salisbury sandwiched around a forced turnover.
Marion’s final TD came on a 24-yard toss from Salisbury to Thomas Jenema. The pair also hooked up for two first-half scores on aerial strikes of 8 and 30 yards.
Salisbury secured 100 yards on the ground on 19 carries with a TD and Alberts earned 92 yards on 15 carries with a TD. Jenema also pulled down six catches for 106 yards and two receiving scores.
Riley Moggo provided the muscle for the Eagles defensively, making 13 stops, and Jenema had 11 tackles with a pick.
Marion (4-1) plays at Forest Area next Friday.
