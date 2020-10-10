MARION – Marion dominated play at home against visiting non-league foe Bloomingdale on Friday, earning a 40-14 victory. The Eagles led 20-0 at the half and 32-14 by the end of the third quarter.
“I was really happy with our effort tonight,‘ coach Chad Grundy said. “We played great defense all game. We moved the ball on offense but still had three turnovers and that has to get better against the better teams.‘
James Alberts motored for 139 yards on 16 carries and three touchdowns in the contest and Mason Salisbury also sailed past the century mark rushing, netting 101 yards on 14 tries. Thomas Jenema grabbed two passes for 29 yards and McCoy Williams raced 18 yards to the end zone on a scoop-and-score play.
Riley Moggo led the Eagles defensively, making 13 takedowns, and Jenema added 11 stops.
