CUSTER -- Another nail-biter, another win.
That's been the story so far for the Marion girls of coach Matt LaGrow. On Tuesday, the Eagles pushed their record to 3-0 with a tense 30-29 victory at Mason County Eastern. The three wins are by a combined six points.
"We didn't play very well in the first half; they out-rebounded and out-hustled us but we made some adjustments at halftime and played much better in the second half," LaGrow said.
"In the second half we changed defense and were a lot more aggressive with rebounding and going after the loose balls."
The Eagles trailed 17-11 at intermission but pulled to within two points, 23-21, by the end of the third quarter as Jacelyn Moggo nailed a pair of 3-pointers. Marion briefly tied the score early in the fourth quarter only to have the home team regain the lead.
It was sophomore center Georgia Meyer scoring what would prove to be the go-ahead basket late in the contest, kissing one off the glass to give the Eagles a lead they would preserve with some critical defensive stops in the final two minutes.
Moggo and Meyer each scored nine for the Eagles. Stella Henderson and Mckayla Cruson each grabbed eight rebounds.
Marion (3-0) plays host to Mesick on Thursday.
