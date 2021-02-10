MANISTEE -- It ended up being closer than Marion girls coach Matt LaGrow would have liked but the Eagles were able to rally in the final minutes and pull out a 38-34 decision over host Manistee Catholic Central in Tuesday's season-opener.
"We pulled ahead by seven points and we were playing well but we started doing some sloppy things in the fourth quarter and it nearly cost us the game," LaGrow said. "Fortunately we were able to get the lead back."
The Eagles led 16-13, 20-16 and 29-23 at the quarter breaks but fell behind late in the fourth quarter. A key bucket by junior Stella Henderson helped to spark the comeback along with a few key defensive stops.
Henderson tallied 14 with 5 rebounds and senior point guard Oghosasse Osadiaye earned a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Freshman Mckayla Cruson hit for 10 with 9 boards and sophomore post Georgia Meyer dominated inside, grabbing 23 rebounds.
The Eagles are home Thursday against Brethren.
