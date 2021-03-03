MARION -- The unbeaten, state-ranked Marion girls kept their perfect record intact Tuesday with a 47-14 victory over Bear Lake.
"This was our most complete game defensively," said Marion coach Matt LaGrow. "Our rotations were very good and so was our help defense and our rebounding. We got to play all 13 girls and that was really nice."
Sophomore post Georgia Meyer controlled play in the paint once again, generating 18 points and 12 boards for a double-double and she also recorded five steals. Stella Henderson hammered home five points with three rebounds and she generated eight steals. Jacelyn Moggo made 10 points and Oghosasse Osadiaye tallied six.
Marion (7-0) begins a "tough stretch" of the schedule on Thursday at home against non-league foe Grand Traverse Academy. On Tuesday the Eagles travel to Walkerville in a game that will likely decide the West Michigan D Conference championship.
