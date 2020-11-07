By Mike Dunn
MARION – Sophomore signal-caller Mason Salisbury scored five times, including a pair of 71-yard TD gallops in the first half as Marion soared past visiting Hillman 51-16 in an MHSAA 8-Man Division 2 regional semifinal on Friday.
Salisbury tallied on runs of 71, 5, 44, 71 and 55 yards and generated 264 rushing yards on just 10 carries as the top-seeded Eagles (7-1) advanced to face the winner of the game today between host Hale (6-1) and Brethren (5-2). Marion will host the regional championship game next Friday or Saturday.
“I really liked our physicality tonight,‘ said Marion coach Chad Grundy after his team reversed a 29-6 loss to Hillman in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs and won its seventh straight game after losing this year’s season opener to Mesick.
“We knew Hillman was going to run the ball and we did a great job of flying to the football and gang tackling and not giving them extra yardage. Defensively it was one of our best overall efforts of the season and offensively, Mason had a fantastic game.‘
Salisbury scored his first 71-yard TD on Marion’s third play, racing outside behind the key blocks of McCoy Williams and Riley Moggo. A sweep for two points from senior James Alberts gave the home team a quick 8-0 lead.
The Eagles would go on to score on five or their next six possessions, including the initial possession of the third quarter, to build a 44-0 lead as Salisbury sliced and slashed his way through the Tiger defenders and Alberts and Moggo provided the grunt work to keep the chains moving.
“We came ready to play tonight,‘ Salisbury said. “I think the early score gave us a boost and we built on that. The blocking in front of me from the line (center Keegan Baldwin and guards Kameron Carey and Williams) was just great. I couldn’t have done anything without that.‘
Salisbury also threw conversion passes to Alberts and Thomas Jenema in the contest and hooked up with Moggo out of the backfield for 23 yards to set up another touchdown.
Alberts raced to 86 yards on 11 carries with a 5-yard TD on his stat line and Moggo pounded out 24 yards on five tries. Freshman Braden Prielipp also tallied from 39 yards in the fourth quarter with the reserves on the field and Oghosasse Osadiaye booted the extra point, much to the delight of her cheering teammates.
Salisbury had a big night defensively as well, making 18 tackles. Prielipp and Alberts each contributed 10 stops while Thomas Jenema made eight and Moggo and Williams each had six takedowns.
Williams, who was moved to the varsity as a freshman and is a two-way starting lineman, said this year’s success has been extra sweet for the seniors on the roster.
“Before this year, none of the seniors won a playoff game,‘ Williams said. “We lost every year in the opening round. This year we came together as a team and didn’t doubt ourselves even after we lost our first game (to Mesick). We knew we had a good team.‘
Grundy said this year’s Eagles squad has gotten better each week.
“The kids are really excited and they believe in each other,‘ he said. “It’s really nice that we’ve been able to play at home and we can play at home next week against Hale or Brethren. I’m really happy with the way we’re playing right now.‘
This is the furthest Marion has gone in the playoffs since becoming an 8-man team in 2015. The last time the Eagles won two playoff games in the same season was 1992. It was also the last time the Eagles won a regional title.
