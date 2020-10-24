FIFE LAKE – Marion closed out the regular season with a 60-20 rout of host Forest Area on Friday and will be one of the top two seeds in its eight-team district after finishing with a 5-1 mark.
“This was probably our best offensive game of the year,‘ said Marion coach Chad Grundy. “We’re really excited for the playoffs and feel we’re playing our best ball right now.‘
The score was only 6-6 at the end of the first quarter but the Eagles scored four times in the second quarter to take a 34-14 lead into the half. They secured 522 yards of offense on the night.
Mason Salisbury burned up the turf for 184 yards on 15 carries with three touchdowns and he also tossed for 79 yards and two scores. James Albert generated 124 yards on the ground on 17 tries with a TD and Riley Moggo registered 80 yards on 10 carries with two TDs and caught both of the TD catches from Salisbury for 50 yards.
McCoy Williams corralled Warriors 7.5 times to lead Marion defensively while Alberts and Thomas Jones each made seven stops.
