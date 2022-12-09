EVART — A short rainbow jump shot by Evart freshman Kyrah Gray in the final seconds proved to be the difference on Thursday as the Wildcats completed a fourth-quarter comeback and claimed a tense 42-40 victory over visiting Lake City in the much-anticipated Highland Conference opener.
Lake City (3-1, 0-1) led most of the way but could not create much separation on the scoreboard from the Wildcats, who used a swarming defense to effectively neutralize Lake City’s advantage in height.
The visiting Trojans took a nine-point lead, 38-29, their biggest of the game, early in the fourth quarter after a drive from senior Emma Nickerson capped a 9-0 run but the Wildcats rallied behind a steal and breakaway bucket from sophomore Emma Dyer and a subsequent 3-pointer from Dyer to trim the lead to 38-36 by the midway point of the period and put themselves right back in contention.
“They took the momentum away from us,” acknowledged Lake City coach Bill Tisron.
“Evart did a good job defensively in the fourth quarter and we were never able to gain the momentum back again.”
Lake City still owned a 40-38 lead with about 90 seconds remaining when top scorer Mackenzie Bisballe was called for her fifth foul, forcing her out of the game.
A short time later Evart senior Addy Gray banked one off the glass on a drive to tie the score at 40, bringing the Evart fans in the crowded bleachers to their feet.
Evart senior guard Brianna Cass then forced a loose ball and gained possession by diving after it, giving the Wildcats possession again with 20 seconds left.
Evart coach Carrie Kunkle called timeout and designed a specific play but told the players not to try and force the play if wasn’t there.
“We were in a good position; we had the ball and if we didn’t score we still had overtime,” Kunkle said.
“The girls knew if the play we called wasn’t there to just scramble and go for the best look.”
As it turned out, it was the freshman Gray who dribbled around a screen from teammate Brooklyn Decker and was able to take the rainbow shot from just outside the lane.
It dropped in, giving Evart the 42-40 advantage with 7 seconds to go.
It was Tisron’s turn to call a timeout at that point. Evart applied full-court pressure and forced the Trojans to take precious seconds off the clock getting the ball across mid-court. By then, it was too late to get a shot off.
It was a big win for Evart (3-1, 1-0) to get on the home floor early in the race for the Highland title.
“We came close against Lake City before but they always beat us,” said jubilant Evart senior Addy Gray, who scored seven and pulled down six rebounds.
“We really wanted this one tonight so bad. We never got down or lost confidence (after Lake City pulled ahead). We kept coming back.”
A big factor in the outcome was Evart’s ability to keep Lake City’s twin towers, the 6-foot-1 Mackenzie and her 6-foot-4 cousin Alie Bisballe, from dominating inside.
“We fronted Alie and Mackenzie as much as possible and used a lot of help-side defense,” Kunkle said.
“We went over that in practice quite a bit and the girls did a good job of applying it on the floor.”
Mackenzie had 21 points to lead all scorers but had enemy jerseys converging around her any time she approached the lane and took few shots all night that were uncontested. Alie was stationed at the high post and also met with resistance any time she attempted to drive into the lane.
“We need to regroup now and go on from here,” Tisron said.
“It’s still early. We’ll see Evart again when they come to our place and we might see them again after that when we come back down here for districts.”
“This was a great win for the whole team,” Kunkle said.
“We had a lot of bench energy tonight and contributions from everybody on the floor.”
Dyer paced the Wildcats with 18, including a pair of treys, and she had three steals.
Kyrah Gray dropped in six, including the game-winner, with eight boards. Faith Hamilton scored four off the bench.
Miller tallied seven for Lake City and Nickerson hit for seven, including a 3-pointer.
Evart won the JV game 42-12 as Jozzy Baumgardner scored 12 and Keria Elder made 10.
Lake City hosts Houghton Lake on Wednesday. Evart hosts Manton the same night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.