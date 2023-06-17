MANTON — Matt McQuaid’s path has involved a lot of basketball over the past 27 years.
From Duncanville, Texas to a year at the LeBron James Skill Academy to four years at Michigan State under Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo, McQuaid has seen a lot in the sport.
After graduating from MSU in 2019, McQuaid played a couple of years professionally but has since transitioned to his post-playing days as assistant director of basketball operations for the Spartans.
It’s a step he hopes leads back to coaching the game.
McQuaid was in Manton Friday for a basketball skills camp, one of a handful of days he’s spent up north after making a connection with former Ranger coach Ryan Hiller before the COVID-19 pandemic. Hiller worked one of Izzo’s camps in East Lansing and has been back several times since, including just this past week.
The group Friday was mainly elementary and some middle school kids but McQuaid said the message doesn’t change when it comes to kids.
“It’s just sharing the importance of putting in the time and the effort to become a better player and what it takes,” he said. “Today we just focused on a lot on shooting, technique and form.
“They start a lot of the little kids out now at the three-point line when it’s more important that you start inside close (to the basket).”
McQuaid’s specialty at Michigan State was as a defensive player for Izzo until he blossomed more as a shooter later in his career. As a junior, McQuaid averaged 6.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game for the Spartans but upped that to 9.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a senior.
He shot 42 percent from beyond the arc as a senior and was one of the big reasons Michigan State finished 32-7 overall, knocked off Duke in an instant-classic NCAA tournament regional final game before falling to Texas Tech in the Final Four.
McQuaid was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the media and coaches, was selected to the league’s All-Defensive Team and also earned MSU’s John E. Bennington Defensive Player of the Year Award.
With his playing days likely over, McQuaid works on the day-to-day operations of the men’s basketball program at Michigan State.
“It’s all of the behind-the-scenes stuff,” McQuaid said. “Just taking care of scheduling and making sure the guys are good off the court.”
There’s a renewed sense of excitement around the Spartans for the 2023-24 season.
MSU returns a number of key players like A.J. Hoggard, Tyson Walker, Jaden Akins and Malik Hall. Izzo is also bringing in one of his most highly-touted recruiting classes with Xavier Booker, Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr that add explosiveness and depth to a team that reached the NCAA Sweet Sixteen last season.
“We’ve got a lot of guys coming back and a great freshman class,” McQuaid said. “There’s a lot to be excited about.”
The Spartans will face Duke early in the season in Chicago in the Champions Classic before hosting Butler in the Gavitt Tipoff Games on Nov. 17. That’s followed by a Thanksgiving Day contest against Arizona in the Palm Springs Classic before a couple of Big Ten games in December.
