CADILLAC — Slowly, they’re getting there.
And despite a 5-2 loss to non-conference foe Elk Rapids, count this as a step in the right direction for a young Cadillac girls’ soccer team.
The Vikings, who got a big piece to the puzzle back in senior Georgette Sake this week, put together a strong effort against the talented Elks on Friday.
“Elk Rapids is always a tough opponent and they have some quality players this year that can put away goals,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “Our first half had some defensive breakdowns and Elk Rapids capitalized on them. After some tactical changes at half, we came out strong.
“I’m so proud of our game in the second half, not allowing them to really attack by playing organized defense and connecting passes when we had the ball. It was a whole new game for us and we shut them out. Despite giving up a lot in the first half, we picked up our game and played with skill and heart.
The Elks scored in the eighth and ninth minutes before Kyah Narovich got the Vikings on the board off a corner kick in the 15th minute off an assist from Mairyn Kinnie. Elk Rapids scored again in the 21st, 24th and 35th minute before Jazmin Angell scored for Cadillac in the 63rd minute off an assist from Narovich.
Angell made four first-half saves while Lydia Owens made four saves in the second half.
Cadillac is at Petoskey on Tuesday.
CLARE — Northern Michigan Christian edged Clare 1-0 in an NMSL contest.
Comet standout Jada VanNoord scored the only goal of the game unassisted 25 minutes into the first half while Harper Tossey recorded the shutout in goal.
“This was a very challenging game for us to keep the ball under control on Clare’s turf. We changed our formation to meet that challenge and we executed our plan really well,” NMC coach Jen VanNoord said.
“I am extremely proud of our defense for playing strong and smart.
“Our offense did a fantastic job of working the ball wide where the space was and for staying mentally focused in the fast conditions. We have several tough conference games coming next week and I am excited to be playing great team soccer at this point in the season.”
NMC (10-1, 9-0) hosts Boyne City on Tuesday.
MESICK — Manton swept Mesick 13-5 and 19-7 in a pair of non-league softball contests.
“For our third night of games in a row, I was happy with how we played,” Manton coach Angie Taylor said. “We had some pretty good hits along with a couple of good defensive plays.
“Hopefully, we can build off of this for next week.”
Aliyah Geary got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on nine hits and a walk while striking out five.
At the plate, Madison Schnitker had two hits and an RBI; Morgan Shepler two hits and two RBIs; Adriana Sackett two hits and an RBI; Kadie Meyers two hits; and Kaya Jenkins two hits.
Maggie Powers got the win in game two, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three in 4.2 innings of relief.
At the plate, Geary had a hit and two RBIs; Shepler two hits and an RBI; Sackett two hits and an RBI; Meyer a hit and an RBI; Powers three hits and four RBIs; and Jenkins a hit and an RBI.
REED CITY — Reed City swept a pair of CSAA games from Morley Stanwood, 14-2 and 12-2.
Isabell Guy got the win in both games for the Coyotes, throwing a four-hitter in game one and two-hitter in game two.
Paityn Enos led Reed City in the opener with three hits and three RBIs while Morgan Hammond belted a grand slam and collected seven RBIs. Hannah Los also had a hit.
Hailey Sanborn paced the Coyotes in game two with two hits and two RBIs while Kenzie Shoemaker added a triple and four RBIs. Enos drove in two runs with a double while Starley Baumgardner added a hit and two RBIs.
Reed City (7-13, 5-9) hosts Tri County on Tuesday.
MANISTEE — Evart split a pair of non-league games with Manistee, dropping the opener 1-0 before winning game two 12-8.
“The first game was fun to be a part of,” Evart coach Josh Johnson said. “Both teams made great plays defensively and both pitchers were really good.
“We hit a lot of balls hard, too, but right at them. In the second game, we opened it up in fourth with seven runs. We got some key hits in that inning from Aidan Anderson and Owen Craven.”
Riley Ransom took the loss in game one, allowing no earned runs on just two hits and a walk while striking out one. Sean Jackson and Craven had the hits for Evart.
Logan Witbeck got the win in the nightcap, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out two in three innings of work.
At the plate, Jake Ladd had two hits and an RBI; Preston Wallace a hit; Michael Lodholtz three hits and an RBI; Craven two hits and two RBIs; Witbeck a hit and an RBI; JJ Morgan a hit and an RBI; and Anderson two hits and two RBIs.
Evart (15-6) hosts Pine River on Tuesday.
MESICK — Mesick took two from Manton, 11-1 and 13-10, in non-league play.
Connor Simmer got the win in game one, allowing one earned run on two hits and a walk while striking out 10.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had two hits and an RBI; Connor Sisson a hit and two RBIs; Ashtyn Simerson an RBI; Ben Parrish two hits and an RBI; Jayden Simpson a hit; and Ben Humpreys a hit and an RBI.
Sisson got the win in game two, allowing five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings of work.
At the plate, Caleb Linna had four htis and three RBIs; Sisson two hits and three RBIs; Humphreys two RBIs; Simmer a hit and three RBIs; Jon Vogler a hit; and Cody Linna two hits.
LAKE CITY — Lake City hosted the 19th annual Terry Thompson Memorial Invitational Friday at the Missaukee Golf Club.
The event honors a former teacher, coach and official who started the school’s program in the early 1990s.
Manistee won the tournament with a 311 while Northern Michigan Christian shot a 334 for second, Reed City a 360 for third, Manton a 380 for fifth, Lake City a 380, McBain a 430 for 11th, Cadillac’s JV a 460 for 12th and Mesick a 497 for 13th.
Emmitt Baas paced the Comets with an 80 while Titus Best shot an 83, Ty VanHaitsma 85 and Cameron Baas an 86.
“We did a good job today battling the cold and the rain,” NMC coach Jeff VanNoord said. “It was fun playing in a large invitational playing in the memory of Terry Thompson.”
Ty Kailing paced the Coyotes with an 83 while Isiah Zelinski shot an 83, Michael Perri an 86 and Tyler Norman a 108.
Connor Garno paced the Rangers with a 91, Fabio Castro shot a 95, Ava Traxler 96 and Lincoln Hicks 98.
“We had a great day on the course today,” Manton coach Jeff Sinkel said. “Four kids in the 90s and a 101…I couldn’t be more proud.”
Teague Helsel paced the Trojans with an 88, Lucas Hinkamp shot a 96, Hunter Geiger 96 and James Vanderbrook a 100.
Spencer Reed paced the Ramblers with a 94 while Carson Witbeck shot a 99, Braylon Pace 101 and Kalvin McGillis a 136.
Kasen Dunn paced the Vikings with a 107, Triston Birgy shot a 110, Dom Treiber 116 and Rylan Bachman a 127.
Diego Ham paced the Bulldogs with a 100, Andrew Spencer shot a 114, Trent McCormick a 135 and Emma Shermak a 148.
