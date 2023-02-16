LEROY — Mathematically, it might have been possible.
Realistically, it was a long shot.
And it pretty much played out that way.
Benzie Central beat host Pine River 46-29 in an MHSAA Division 4 Wrestling Team Regional match Wednesday night.
The Huskies went on to beat Roscommon 55-15 in the championship match after the Bucks advanced by beating Whittemore-Prescott in the other semifinal.
For Pine River, it marks the end of the team season just short of the program’s standard goal of the getting to the Team Finals next week in Kalamazoo.
Yet, this group of Bucks had a strong season in the amount of experience that was earned for a lineup that did not have a lot coming in.
“We only had one senior that had been with us for four years so that’s not a normal season for us as far as upperclassmen and leadership,” Pine River coach Terry Martin said. “Last year, we had a bunch of kids kind of lead that middle part of our lineup so we had a lot of people who were kind of new to lineup.
“We had a couple of freshmen that came up big down the stretch so hopefully that’s going to bode well for next year because most of these kids will come back with a pretty solid season under their belts. Some of these kids have a long way this season.”
Pine River knew it faced a solid Benzie Central team without a lot of holes in its lineup.
The Bucks voided the first match at 165 pounds and were down 18-0 three matches in after two pins by the Huskies.
“We knew we were chasing points that were going to be tough to come by,” Martin said. “There really wasn’t any place we could be disappointed because everybody wrestled well.
“We just knew that somewhere in there we were going to have to catch some borderline miracles where we had been beaten in the past significantly and we were going to have to come out on top.
“That just didn’t happen tonight.”
The match did stay tight most of the way, though.
Pine River got a pin from Andrew Baldwin at 215 and another fall from Caleb Gepford at 285 to make it 18-12 before Bryant Wing won by decision at 106 to make it 18-15.
Benzie got a pin at 113 before Jordan Nelson countered with a fall of his own at 120 to make it 24-21. Jericho Holmes won by major decision at 126 to put Pine River up 25-24 before the Huskies scored the next 10 points on a major decision and a pin to take the lead for good at 34-25.
Ryder Holmes got a major decision at 144 for the Bucks’ final points.
Pine River has eight wrestlers competing in a Division 4 Individual Regional Saturday at Charlevoix and a handful of girls competing in a regional Sunday at Grayling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.