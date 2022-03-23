STANTON — More often than not, the journey means way more than the destination.
And while their destination was East Lansing — as it is for every prep basketball player in the state — only a handful of teams make it there the last weekend of March.
Instead, they’ll get to hang banners and be known as the team that re-established a tradition of deep runs in the state tournament.
Cadillac saw its season come to an end as it dropped a 67-47 decision to Freeland in an MHSAA Division 2 boys basketball state quarterfinal contest Tuesday night before a packed house at Central Montcalm High School.
The loss ends the Vikings’ season at 19-6 overall while the Falcons (25-0) advance to face Williamston (25-0) in a state semifinal contest Friday night.
From where it started in November to the finish on March 22, this group did something pretty special.
“In November, if you had told me that we’re playing in a quarterfinal game with Cole (Jenema) on a bad ankle, two freshmen playing major minutes and Aden (Gurden), who a year ago wasn’t sure he was going to play as a senior and now is a starter and a major contributor…I would have called you a liar,” Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg said.
“Where our group came from to where we are, we’re super proud of them.
“You know, when I got this job eight years ago, we talked about hanging banners and we did that our first year and then we went a long time without hanging one.
“Our three seniors got us over that hump and hopefully our young kids will build from this.”
Those banners include a Big North Conference championship, along with district and regional titles. The final piece of the puzzle would have been a return trip to the Breslin Center and the Final Four but it wasn’t to be against a very good Freeland team.
While Cadillac was just as athletic as the Falcons, a second-quarter lull and Freeland’s ability to hit big shots spelled doom for the Vikings.
Cadillac did lead early after a 3-pointer by freshman Gavin Goetz gave the Vikings an 11-2 lead with 3:14 to go in the first quarter. Freeland started its rally, though, as the Vikings were up 14-9 after the first quarter.
The Falcons took the lead back at 19-18 with 4:31 to go in the second quarter and were up 29-20 at halftime.
“We got a little lost there in the second quarter,” Benzenberg said. “Our young kids struggled with the intensity of the game early and Freeland got going in the second quarter.
“We talked at halftime, they were 5 for 8 from three and I thought that was too many. We ran them off the three-point line in the second half and they were 16 of 18 from the free-throw line.
“They’re a nice club.”
Freeland pushed its advantage to 35-20 on a jumper by Bryson Huckeby with 5:49 to go in the third quarter before the Vikings stemmed the tide.
A jumper by Jaden Montague made it 37-28 with 2:41 to go in the third before a layup by Jenema cut it to 37-30 with 2:09 to go. Huckeby answered with a jumper of his own to push it back to 41-32 with six seconds remaining.
The Falcons were still up 49-38 with 5:19 left in the game and then hit all of their free throws down the stretch to balloon the margin of victory.
“From an athletic standpoint, they’re not a ton more athletic than us but they run their stuff really well,” Benzenberg said. “You can tell they’ve played together a ton.
“They’ve drilled their actions and they run it really well. We were chasing them all night and they did a good job of finding open guys.”
Jenema paced Cadillac with 18 points while Montague had 12 and Charlie Howell added six.
Huckeby paced Freeland with 27 points while Josh Elliott added 21.
