TRAVERSE CITY — There were some open looks.
For a split second.
And the ones they did get, they struggled to hit.
That’s not a productive formula when it comes to facing a very good defensive team.
Glen Lake used an effective zone and plenty of length within that defensive set to shut down Lake City and score a 50-29 win over the Trojans in an MHSAA Division 3 girls basketball quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Traverse City Central High School.
The loss ends the Trojans’ season at 20-5 overall while the Lakers (25-0) advance to face private-school power Ypsilanti Arbor Prep (23-2) in the state semifinals Thursday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Lake City coach Bill Tisron knew his team would have to be very efficient offensively and even he was a little surprised at what Glen Lake can do.
“I mean they’re longer than even I thought,” he joked. “They’re more physical and they just move so well.
“Any open look that we had for a split second was taken away if we didn’t get if off right then and there. Kudos to their defense.
“We’re not a high-octane scoring team and we haven’t been all year. We knew we needed to keep it a low-scoring game and their defense made it very challenging for us.”
That’s not to say Lake City didn’t make a run at the Lakers and make things interesting toward the end of the quarter.
Glen Lake’s lead teetered around 8 to 10 points for a good chunk of the second before the Trojans did hit a couple of shots.
A 3-pointer by Mackenzie Bisballe cut the deficit to 20-14 with 1:01 to go in the half and putback by Mariah Jackson cut it to 20-16 before the break.
“We were definitely on the ropes in the second quarter and then I think we went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter,” Tisron said.
“That really gave us some momentum.
“We talked in the locker room. The girls were happy with where they were and I was happy with where they were.
“We talked about the first four minutes of the third quarter because that’s where we’ve got to win the game and, unfortunately, it didn’t happen.
“They came out and blitzed us and we couldn’t do anything.”
Glen Lake pushed its lead to 24-16 before Tisron called a timeout before Jackson scored a putback to make it 24-18 with 5:38 left. Those points ended up being the Trojans’ last of the quarter.
A steal and layup by Glen Lake senior standout Grace Bradford pushed it to 28-18 with 4:28 left before a layup by Jessica Robbins made it 36-18 with 28 seconds left.
“The third quarter was rough for us and that was the difference in the game,” Tisron said.
Chloe Bisballe paced Lake City with 11 points while Jackson had 10. Mackenzie Bisballe added five points and 11 rebounds.
Despite the loss, Tisron was very proud of what this team did.
“I think we exceeded most people’s expectations and I think they exceeded mine” he said.
“We weren’t really sure losing someone like Olivia (Bellows) who was one of our main scorers but we had girls step up.
“We told the girls in the locker room that no one can ever take away a district championship and no one can ever take away a regional championship. It hurts right now but when we look back, this is a pretty good season.
“We want to be a program that competes year in and year out. We have some good pieces coming back so I think we can do some good things next year.”
Ruby Hogan paced Glen Lake with 13 while Grace Bradford had 12 and Maddie Bradford added 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.