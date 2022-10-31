BIG RAPIDS — The first time they played, they gained some confidence.
And even though the second game produced the same result, they left knowing they can be at that level.
That means something.
Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 2-0 decision to Leland in an MHSAA Division 4 soccer regional title game Saturday at Big Rapids High School.
It’s the second time in five weeks that NMC lost to Leland 2-0 but it told the maroon-and-gold version of the Comets that they are pretty close to one of the state’s better D4 programs.
Leland will be making its third state semifinal appearance in the last five years and the purple-and-white Comets won the state title in 2018.
“When we played them the last time, it showed us that we could keep up with a high-caliber team,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said.
“We could play those games and, potentially, we could win them so that was a huge confidence boost.
“If we played like we did Wednesday, it could be within our wheelhouse. Did it turn out that way? No, but that’s why we played the game.”
That confidence boost NMC got from the first go-round was deflated quickly on Saturday.
Leland senior standout Daniel Resendiz-Nunez scored just 3:06 into the game, knocking the proverbial wind out of NMC’s sails.
“That hurt,” Mulder said. “After that first goal, we played not to our full potential and then got another one on us.
“It wasn’t until halftime in the locker room that we were able to build that energy back and build that confidence back.”
Resindez-Nunez scored again in the first half to give Leland a 2-0 lead but NMC did start generating some chances later in the half.
They had a goal called back on an offisides whistle with 6:43 remaining in the opening half to remain in a two-goal deficit. NMC also had great chances in the final portion of the second half.
Two great chances to score were turned away with five minutes remaining when Leland’s Max Waldrup and Resindiz-Nunez — neither of which are the keeper — both saved shots at the goal line.
An NMC free kick from less than 20 yards with 30 seconds to go sailed just over the crossbar, as well.
Being able to finish the chances you get against Leland is huge because their skill level and ball possession ability.
“They’re playing a high level of soccer where they’re stretching out and pulling their defense back,” Mulder said.
“Defensively, we want to be compact. We want to stack the middle a little bit but when they’re able to pass it around in the backside, it stretches, they fill the gaps with their own players, they pass it up, go up the side and it all falls apart.
“You start getting to the high levels of soccer and that’s what coaches are asking for — build out of the back. Leland does that well.”
Leland (19-3-1 overall) advances to face Muskegon Western Michigan Christian in a state semifinal contest Wednesday at East Kentwood.
The loss ends NMC’s season at 15-4-4 after a third straight league title, a second straight district title and the program’s first regional win since 1995.
The Comets lose 12 seniors but the cupboard’s not bare. NMC adds a strong incoming freshman class next fall so Mulder wants his team to build off this success.
“These young guys saw what is an arguably less-talented team be able to play better than a more talented team at times,” he said. “That should be building confidence for them that if we know how to play the game right, we do the right things and we do what the coaches ask of us, we might be able to do big things.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.