BATTLE CREEK — The record will show it was a three-set loss.
What it doesn’t show is those three sets were lost by a combined six points, the least amount it could be.
McBain scrapped, fought and clawed but couldn’t quite get over the hump in dropping a 25-23, 25-23, 26-24 decision to Monroe St. Mary in an MHSAA Division 3 volleyball state semifinal contest Friday afternoon at Kellogg Arena.
The loss ends the Ramblers’ standout season at 36-5-1 while the two-time defending champion Kestrels (36-11) will face Reese in the title match at 2 p.m. today.
The Rockets knocked off top-ranked Muskegon Western Michigan Christian in Friday’s first semifinal.
For McBain and veteran coach Shawn Murphy, the proverbial game of inches proved to be the difference as St. Mary made just a couple more plays here and there to secure the win.
“We kind of expected a pretty good battle and I think that’s what we did,” Murphy said. “A lot of times, we were down by five or six points and fought back to tie it up.
“At this point in the game, it comes down to the teams that make the least amount of errors. We were right there. You go back and think…just that one point or that one point right there. That adds up.”
The grit and tenacity the Ramblers showed in their five-set quarterfinal win over Calumet on Tuesday was evident on Friday, as well.
“It wasn’t intentional and it’s just sort of happened,” Murphy said. “It’s grit. They’ve got something that goes through their bloodstream that seems to be a little bit tougher than normal.
“There is no quit, even when it seems like we’re out of it, they can fight their way back and grind it out a little bit.”
McBain got down 20-15 and 22-17 in the first set but got kills by Emma Schierbeek, Gabrielle VerBerkmoes and a little help from the Kestrels to tie it at 23-all.
A kill by St. Mary’s Jessica Costlow and a McBain hitting error sealed the first set, though.
The second set was back-and-forth the entire way.
The Ramblers led 22-19 late on a kill by Schierbeek but the Kestrels rallied to tie it at 22-22 on an ace.
They went up 24-22 after an Audrey Cousino kill but a kill by McBain’s Gwyneth VerBerkmoes cut it back to 24-23.
Another McBain hitting error sealed the second set at 25-23.
Down 2-0 in the match and 22-16 in the third set, the Ramblers’ grit showed up again.
A kill by Linde VanderVlucht stemmed the tide before an ace by Jersey Scott made it 22-18. An attacking error by St. Mary made it 22-19 before Payne stretched it back to 23-19 with a kill.
A McBain error made it 24-19 but there was one rally left.
VanderVlucht made it 24-20 with a kill before three straight hitting errors by the Kestrels cut it to just 24-23. A VanderVlucht ace tied it at 24-all but a service error gave St. Mary the lead back at 25-24. A final hitting error by McBain sealed the third set and the match.
“This hurts right now but in another couple of weeks, they’re going to realize just how big of a stage they were on, how awesome it was and appreciate it,” Murphy said.
“I am super proud of these guys and it’s been just a great season.”
Senior Ella Schroder agreed.
“It’s definitely not the way we wanted to end the season but it was a goal that we set at the beginning of the season and the fact that we made it here shows how good of a group we have and how much grit we have,” she said.
Schierbeek recorded 11 kills and 10 digs while Gabrielle VerBerkmoes had 11 kills, 12 digs and two blocks. VanderVlucht had nine kills, two aces, four digs and a block while Scott had six kills, two assists, 11 digs and a block.
Analiese Fredin dished out 34 assists, two kills, an ace and five digs while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had four kills, four digs and a block. Schroder added two assists and six digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.