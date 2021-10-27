CADILLAC — Two vastly different games.
Same outcome.
Northern Michigan Christian and Buckley each saw their seasons come to an end in an MHSAA Division 4 soccer regional Tuesday at the CASA fields.
The Comets dropped a tight 1-0 decision to North Muskegon in the first game while Wyoming Potter’s House Christian overwhelmed the Bears 7-1 in the nightcap.
The Norsemen (11-11-2 overall) and Pumas (21-3-1) meet for the title Thursday at a site to be determined.
The losses end two very strong seasons for the local teams as NMC finished 18-2-1 and as champions of the Northern Michigan Soccer League while the Bears finish at 16-5-1 and as Northwest Conference champions.
Yet, Tuesday was another level of soccer that’s not often played by small schools in northern Michigan.
“Athletically, we blew everyone out of the water in our conference and this was the first team soccer-wise we’ve been challenged by,” NMC coach Taylor Mulder said. “Up to now, it’s been our athleticism.”
Veteran Buckley coach John Vermilya, who was at the helm for the Bears’ run to the state semifinals in 2017, said largely the same thing.
“We are so proud of our team,” he said. “I think we went as far as a public school Division 4 team can go.
“You’ll see it as this goes on and I know it’s a refrain every year in sports but from here on, it’s going to be difficult. We’re proud of our guys no matter what happens, of course. We always tell them we love them as people first, not with their performance.”
NMC had a number of chances against North Muskegon in the first game but it was the tactical approach that disappointed Mulder.
“The biggest thing I saw is we did not use the corners like we should have,” he said. “We tried to go up the middle too much and once you go up the middle, it’s a race.
“We lost those races, sadly.”
The game remained scoreless until North Muskegon’s Ben Hoffer scored the eventual game winner at the 22:58 mark of the first half.
Comet junior keeper Blake DeZeeuw made several big saves after that to keep NMC in the game but his team could never get the equalizer.
The Comets graduate eight seniors but return a large number of juniors. Mulder said the onus is on them to fill some big shoes.
“We’ve got two sophomores and four freshmen so the big challenge to the juniors going forward is the big shoes they have to fill,” Mulder said. “I love my seniors and I’ve an assistant coach for multiple years so I’ve known all of them since they were freshmen.
“It’s been great to see them grow and become soccer players.”
The second semifinal was quite the opposite.
Buckley registered a solid chance early before Potter’s House, which seemed more like an international collection of talented players, began to tilt the field in its favor.
The Pumas broke through for their first goal at the 19:20 mark of the first half and then scored the second less than a minute later.
Potter’s House made it 3-0 with 18:44 to go in the first half and then made it 4-0 with 11:41 to go.
“Hats off to Potter’s House,” Vermilya said. “They are a fine collection of athletes.”
Vermilya and longtime assistant Ryan Jones had scouted Potter’s House twice during the regular season so they knew what Buckley would be up against.
“Tonight was could we add to the two trophies we won this year with the conference and districts but it was going to be a longshot,” Vermilya said. “We scouted them team twice and knew where they were strong so we tried to put our strengths where we should we could take advantage.
“As we say, the blanket was too short. What we mean by that is that when we have a full blanket, we’re good, but they started dropping like flies. Connor Dunn is injured and then Tyler Milarch didn’t play. Tonight was about pride for us.”
Buckley did get on the board with 1:21 left in the contest when Lorenzo Tognetti scored.
