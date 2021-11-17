MIDLAND — The good news is the legacy continues.
The not-as-good news is the final night wasn’t what they’d hoped for.
Cadillac saw its volleyball season come to an end after a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 loss to North Branch in an MHSAA Division 2 state quarterfinal contest Tuesday at Midland High School.
The loss ends the Vikings’ season at 42-12-1 overall while the Broncos (45-8) advance to face Lakewood in a state semifinal match Friday evening in Battle Creek.
Cadillac had certainly seen teams as good — or better — than North Branch with its loaded tournament schedule during the regular season so it simply came down to whichever team played better.
That ball fell on the Broncos’ side time after time.
“We didn’t bring our A game and we needed to bring our A game,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
“We had a lot of long rallies and I don’t think we won a lot of them.
“When you’re working that hard and working that hard and not winning those, that makes it tough.”
The first set was the biggest struggle as North Branch controlled it from start to finish.
The closest Cadillac got was 19-14 after three straight kills by senior middle Caliey Masserang but North Branch finished it out for a 1-0 lead in the match.
The second set was tight throughout and went down to the wire. Tied at 20-all, the Broncos went up 21-20 on an ace and led 22-20 after a Cadillac player was called for being in the net.
A block by the Vikings cut it back to 22-21 before two straight hitting errors by North Branch gave Cadillac a 23-22 lead.
The Broncos responded with two straight kills, one of them a bit controversial as it looked long, to go up 24-23 and a Viking hitting error sealed it at 25-23, giving North Branch all of the momentum.
Cadillac could never string together a run to put North Branch on its heels and that led the Broncos dictate much of the match at its tempo.
“We kind of went in spurts and made some mistakes,” Brines said. “We’d get a little momentum and then do something out of character so they’d get the next point.
“It’s unfortunate we didn’t play to our capabilities, but that happens sometimes.”
Cadillac trailed 16-12 midway through the third set and cut it to 18-16 on a tip by Mady Smith but that’s as close as the Vikings got.
North Branch responded with two quick points to make it 20-16.
Another kill by Smith made it 22-19 but a big block on Cadillac’s Carissa Musta stretched it to 23-19 and the Broncos sealed the deal after that.
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 22 assists, 14 digs, four kills and an ace while Masserang had seven kills and two blocks. Smith had 17 digs, three kills and a block while Musta had five kills, five blocks and a dig.
Macey McKeever had seven digs and an ace; Joslyn Seeley six kills and two digs; Jezak 10 digs; Makenzie Johns three digs and a kill; and Brooke Ellens four digs.
The loss ends the prep careers of four Cadillac seniors — Smith, Masserang, Renee Brines and Julia Jezak — who continued the high expectations the program has come to embrace each year.
“They’ve done such a good job for us and they’ve really been our foundation for the last couple of years,” Michelle Brines said.
“They’re all going to be really hard to replace.
“This (loss) doesn’t take away from everything that this team has done this year. The improvement throughout the season has been amazing and they’ve done some amazing things.”
