TRAVERSE CITY — The destination left a little to be desired.
The journey, however, was a pretty good one.
McBain saw its season come to an end at the hands of private-school power Traverse City St. Francis, 55-13, in an MHSAA Division 7 football district title game Saturday afternoon at Thirlby Field.
The loss ends the Ramblers’ season at 7-4 overall while the Gladiators (11-0) host Ishpeming Westwood (10-1) in a regional title game Nov. 13.
To get to a district final after an rough start to season means something to McBain head coach Pat Maloney.
McBain started 0-2 with rough losses to Kingsley and Beal City — both of whom are still playing — and then lost just once after that to Evart in Week 6.
“To start the year 0-2 and not play well early, for the guys to pick up the pieces and figure things out, I am proud of them,” Maloney said. “We just played a really good team today and when you play a really good team, you can’t make a mistake.
“We didn’t play well but they are a part of the reason for that. I am proud of my guys for a season in which a lot of teams could go 0-2 and not get better or not even make the playoffs. They fought, fought, fought and if that’s one thing we can say, that’s key even beyond football. Even when the chips are against you, just keep fighting.”
The Ramblers certainly knew what they were facing on Saturday.
St. Francis has rolled through its schedule and had just one tight game with Division 5 regional finalist Kingsley, a 38-30 win, in Week 9.
The Gladiators could match McBain’s beef up front on the offensive line and had a plethora big, fast skill kids to take care of the rest.
So, the plan was to go to the air and see if St. Francis would back off the line of scrimmage a little.
“We were hoping we could get the ball in the air, get some yards and get them to at least back off for the pass,” Maloney said.
“We didn’t complete the early passes. We were rushed by them and they brought more than we could block. That was part of it…we weren’t going to establish the run first. We had to come out, try to get some yardage and then come back to the run. Up front, which is our strength, they were stronger.”
The Gladiators scored just 2:31 into the game while McBain’s first possession resulted in minus-8 yards with two bad snaps thrown in.
The Ramblers’ first first down didn’t come until late in the first quarter on a fake punt by senior Kalvin McGillis.
St. Francis led 24-0 after the first quarter and expanded that to 55-0 at halftime.
McBain did get a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Braylon Pace hit Carsten Huttenga on a 25-yard pass play with 2:09 remaining before Huttenga scored on a 30-yard fumble recovery with 1:22 left.
McGillis led the Rambelrs with 98 yards rushing on 14 carries.
Pace was 6 of 17 for 65 yards passing.
McGillis led the way defensively with six tackles while Landon Eling had 4.5.
