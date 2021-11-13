JENISON — Three straight regional finals.
A trip to the state finals in the craziness that was 2020-21.
Helping to establish a program to be reckoned with.
All in all, that’s a pretty special three-year run for a special group of seniors.
Unfortunately, that run came to an end after a 53-22 loss to Hudsonville Unity Christian in an MHSAA Division 4 football regional championship game Friday night at Jenison High School.
The Vikings finish the season at 9-3 overall while the private-school power Crusaders (12-0) advance to face Edwardsburg in a state semifinal contest next Saturday.
The game brought an end to the prep careers of 18 seniors, a number of whom gave up their time as sophomores on the junior varsity in 2019 to put the eye on the future. That group helped Cadillac get to a regional final in 2019, a state final last year and the regional title game again this season.
The class also means a lot to Cadillac head coach Cody Mallory.
“When you see a class go all of the way through, you want to see them leave the program better than when they entered it and they really did that,” Mallory said. “They were able to accomplish some stuff that hasn’t been done before and they were able to add to the tradition of Cadillac football. This senior class is a special group and that makes this loss tougher.”
Cadillac was facing a Unity Christian team that has put more than 50 points per game on the scoreboard this season so the plan was to try and limit the time of possession.
It worked fairly well for a half.
While the Crusaders scored the first two touchdowns for a 14-0 lead, Cadillac came back and cut it to 14-7 on a 3-yard run by Aden Gurden. The Crusaders pushed it to 22-7 a couple of minutes later but Viking senior Collin Johnston responded with a 63-yard touchdown run as time expired in the first half to make it 22-15 at the break.
“I felt like the first half, we were on track game-plan wise,” Mallory said. “We wanted to limit their possessions and have it tight going into the half. We were able to accomplish that.
“Then we just came up a little bit short in the second half with a couple of three-and-outs and giving up some short fields that led to some quick scores and the game just got away from us there.”
Unity Christian, which runs a fullhouse-T offense, runs it with strong blocking and big backs that run hard. The Crusaders took advantage of those three-and-outs to score fast. They stretched the lead to 28-15 four minutes into the third quarter and then went up 40-15 after quarterback Aden Gurden was sacked and the ball came loose on the Vikings’ 4-yard line.
A 42-run by the Crusaders made it 47-15 at the 1:13 mark of the fourth quarter to wrap things up. Cadillac added a late one when Keenan Suminski went 11 yards for a touchdown with less than 10 seconds remaining for the 53-22 final.
“They are a very, very good team that is very well-coached and on top of that, they’re very athletic,” Mallory said. “The margin of error is really low. We just didn’t execute to the point where we could keep it close and have a shot at the end.”
Johnston finished with 143 yards on nine carries while Gurden had 64 yards on 10 carries. Cadillac totaled 327 yards on the ground.
Johnston finished with 11 tackles while Keenan Suminski and Teegan Baker each had seven. Chris Reinhold added six tackles and Carter Harsh added five.
With the 2021 season wrapped up, the clock has started on the 2022 season, in which Cadillac opens with Division 2 foe Midland.
“The challenge now is to pick up the torch and carry it,” Mallory said. “We’ve got a good group that can carry it.
“We’re not done yet.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.