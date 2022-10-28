Enjoying what we have for pheasant hunting: It’s not love, but it’s not bad

The elitist, high-browed critics don’t give country music any respect.
They would prefer people attend operas or listen to classical music rather than tune in a classic country radio station. That is despite country music’s history of ably treating every important theme the world has ever known.
I don’t think about the elitists and their tastes much. Every time I’m embarking on a journey to hunt pen-raised pheasants, though, it seems the words to a country song, unbidden, fill my mind.
“No, it’s not love, not like ours was,” sang Merle Haggard. “No, it’s not love, but it’s not bad.”
And I think some jealous, malignant force is trying to make me feel guilty for shooting hatchery birds — as if I were secretly watching soccer when a baseball game was on television or something. So, I mentally curse whatever malignant force is behind my feelings.
Maybe I should curse the songwriter, too. Sure, we might not love hunting pen-raised pheasants as much as we love hunting wild birds. The experience isn’t bad, though.
We can take three things to the bank: Wild trout are better than hatchery trout. Wild pheasants are better than hatchery pheasants. Our spouses are going to grumble if we bring home yet another shotgun. Let’s put numbers one and three aside for now and focus on number two.
A generation ago, Michigan had great pheasant hunting. Our parents and grandparents regaled us with tales of great pheasant hunts.
Then, about the time people of my generation reached hunting age, things changed.
Pesticides took out a bunch of the bugs pheasants feed on. Farm fields got bigger and fence rows disappeared. Swamps got drained and wood lots vanished. The population grew. People spread out across the countryside. Subdivisions and malls and parking lots and Interstate highways covered the places people used to hunt. Pheasant numbers crashed.
We can’t house people and pheasants in the same places. Personally, I’d prefer fewer people and more pheasants, but I have no voice in the matter. The point is, few wild pheasants are around. Drink and the devil have done for the rest — with the drink being the elixir we call progress. Anyone wondering why pheasant season opened across the state with little fanfare, now knows.
Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources has tried to help. There was the attempt to introduce Sichuan pheasants, a variety biologists thought might take to Michigan’s brushlands. The DNR tried put-take hunting, an older version of the current Michigan Pheasant Hunting Initiative. Neither effort had satisfactory results, though.
Fortunately, private enterprise has stepped in to fill the void. Pheasant preserves dot the countryside now. And, the previously mentioned MPHI sprang into existence, too. It originally was funded with taxpayer dollars.
Now, some donated funds and proceeds from Michigan’s new pheasant license are keeping the program going. In fact, the DNR recently announced this year’s planned rooster-release numbers. A total of 2,083 birds will be released. It seems a paltry number, especially when compared with last year’s release of nearly 5,000 birds. Still, anyone who wants a taste of pheasant hunting can visit one of the stocked state game areas or a private preserve and find some sport.
And what of those released birds?
Well, sure, they’re not wild birds.
Look at the flip side, though.
With a $25 pheasant license and a tank of gas, a parent and a child can go to one of Michigan’s state game areas and possibly flush (and maybe shoot) some pheasants.
For the cost of a parent-child outing to watch the Detroit Lions, the pair could visit a pheasant preserve and be guaranteed an opportunity to get some shooting in. At today’s prices, we can wait until next year to buy a new pair of hunting boots and use those dollars for a pheasant hunt.
We shouldn’t denigrate the preserve experience, either. The birds aren’t wild. But, their upbringing hasn’t changed their genetics.
We might have to goad some preserve birds into flight. But I’ve had cunning roosters lead my dog clear across a field. I’ve had them flush well out of gun range. And, once we get a bird in the pot, there’s no difference between one that grew up in a field and one raised in a pen.
Anyway, I hunt preserve birds, and I make trips to state game areas where pheasants are getting released, too. I make no bones about it. If the experience seems like a less-than-genuine pheasant hunt to me, it doesn’t seem that way to my dog. She loves the outings. Maybe the hunts aren’t quite like the wild-bird-hunts of yore, but they’re not bad.
