ESCANABA — A little too quick and a little too tenacious.
Cadillac ran into a tough Escanaba team in dropping a 7-0 decision to the Eskymos in a non-conference hockey game Friday night.
The Vikings, who are making a weekend of it in the Upper Peninsula, were competitive most of the night but Escanaba brought a little different brand of play to the table.
"It's little different breed of hockey than we're used to," Cadillac coach Scott Graham said. "They're quick and they're tenacious and they transition much more quickly than we've seen this year.
"It's a good learning and growing experience for the kids."
Escanaba popped two first-period goals and then two more in the second period to take control of the game.
"We had our share of chances and momentum going but that second goal of the first period took a little wind out of our sails," Graham said. "We hit two crossbars in the second period and they popped another to make it 4-0."
The Eskymos outshot the Vikings 34-15.
Cadillac is at Negaunee today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.