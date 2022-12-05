MCBAIN — Bruce Koopman is no stranger to playing a challenging schedule.
His McBain boys’ basketball teams routinely play some of the region’s top teams outside of the Highland Conference schedule.
So when the veteran coach took over the Ramblers’ girls’ program for this season, facing a challenging schedule is par for the course.
McBain dropped a 50-42 decision to Escanaba in the finals of its own tournament Saturday afternoon.
The Ramblers led for three and a half quarters before the Eskymos — a solid Division 2 team — turned up the gas in the fourth quarter to take over.
McBain beat New Lothrop fairly easy Friday night yet Koopman seemed more pleased with his team after Saturday’s loss.
“I am glad to see the improvement from game one to game two without even a practice,” he said.
“I thought we were more focused, we were a little more dialed on offense and we rebounded better.
“There’s no harm done here. It’s a good effort against a good basketball team. Like I told you guys before, if we go beat somebody by 20, that doesn’t help us.
“We found out where we have some weaknesses. We’ll get back in the gym (Monday) and work forward.”
Making Koopman feel better, too, is the work McBain put in Saturday against an Escanaba team with good guard play and some size to go with it.
The Ramblers were up 23-16 at halftime and led 34-23 at one point in the third quarter before the Eskymos got going.
Escanaba trimmed the lead to just four at 34-30 late in the third quarter before McBain got a bucket from Adyson Nederhood to make it 36-30 going into the fourth.
“They made the one run, got it to four and we answered right at the buzzer,” Koopman said. “I thought, Ok, we got it. I told them everybody makes a run but we answered so take a deep breath. We gathered ourselves for a little bit but when they went ahead, you could see a little bit of our confidence go.”
And that’s where, as the season goes on and players find their roles, Koopman hopes one or two players can step up and be the leader in that spot.
“We’re going to have to find those one or two people that kind of steer the ship and lead the way.”
Kahli Heuker paced McBain with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Sydney Heuker added nine points.
Mari Bink paced Escanaba with 20 points.
The Ramblers (1-1 overall) host Kingsley on Tuesday.
