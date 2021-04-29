EVART — The Evart baseball team played well Wednesday and beat Houghton Lake in two shortened games, 15-0 and 15-0.
Evart coach Josh Johnson said he was really happy with the way his team hit the ball. Houghton Lake pitchers threw strikes and the Wildcats just clubbed it. He also said it was nice to see everyone on the team get involved in the hitting.
In the first game, Danny Witbeck got the win. He gave up one hit and had eight strikeouts. At the plate, Pierce Johnson had three singles and four RBIs for Evart, while Witbeck had a double, a single and three RBIs. Rese Ransom had a single and two RBIs, while Michael Ludholtz, Daryin Reagan had a single and Nate Sochocki each had a single. Haidyn Simmer had a double and RBI.
In the second game, Brayden Cass was the pitcher of record giving up no hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. Johnson had a single and RBI, while Witbeck had two singles and an RBI. Ransom had a double and four RBIs, while Mac Sims had a single and home run with two RBIs. Brycen Shively had double, Darren Gostlin had a single and Reagan had a single, a double and an RBI. Sochocki had single and three RBIs.
Evart (11-3, 4-0) play in a tournament Saturday at Sanford-Meridan.
