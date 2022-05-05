HOUGHTON LAKE — The Evart baseball game had to grind out its first game against Houghton Lake, but the bats woke up in the second for a clean sweep Wednesday.
The Wildcats won the first game 6-4 and Preston Wallace got the win on the mound going six innings, with six strikeouts, three walks and four unearned runs. Evart coach Josh Johnson said the first game was a good game and remained close-knit late.
Preston Wallace came up with a huge two out hit in the top of the sixth," Johnson said. "It was a two run double to break a 4-4 tie and then he shut the door in the bottom of the sixth."
Wallace finished the day with a single and double and two RBIs, while Bryant Calderon had a single and double. Michael Ludholtz had a single while Nolan Theunick had a single and RBI. Daryin Reagan had an RBI while Logan Witbeck had a single and Alex Burhans had a solo home run.
In the second game, Evart won 19-3.
Riley Ransom went 3 2/3 innings for the win with seven strikeouts, three walks and gave up one hit.
Calderon had two singles and two RBIs, while Ludholtz had a single, double and two RBIs. Burhans had two singles and three RBIs, while Witbeck had two singles and four RBIs.
"We definitely hit the ball hard and good things happen when you hit the ball hard. It was nice to see the warmer weather and the bats came to life," Johnson said.
Evart travels to Traverse City St. Francis Saturday.
