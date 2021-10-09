HOUGHTON LAKE – Evart pushed its record to 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the Highland Conference with a hard-fought 40-18 victory in rainy conditions at Houghton Lake (1-6, 1-5). The Wildcats were not able to put the game away from the stubborn Bobcats until the fourth quarter.
“We didn’t play our best game tonight but a lot of that is (Houghton Lake senior running back) Brian Morgan,” reported Evart coach Pat Craven. “He’s a great player and very dangerous. Coach Maynard fed him the ball all night.”
The Bobcats were within 14 points going into the fourth quarter before the Wildcats finally clinched things when junior nose guard Alex Burhans made a critical strip sack and recovered the fumble, setting up a long TD hook-up between Preston Wallace and Bryant Calderon that finally sealed things.
“Our kids reacted well to the weather and fought hard to put points on the board,” Craven said.
Evart led 14-0, 26-6 and 32-18 at the quarter breaks. It was another huge all-purpose night for Calderon, who rushed for a team-high 74 yards on 12 carries with a TD and also pulled down 5 passes for 128 yards and a TD. Calderon also scooped up a fumble and raced 79 yards to a touchdown in the third quarter, killing a long Bobcat drive that would have brought the visitors within a touchdown if they had scored.
Wallace hit on 13 of 21 aerials for 235 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Cole Hopkins rushed for 33 yards on 7 carries with a TD on the ground and also pulled in 2 passes for 42 yards and a TD through the air. Junior slot receiver Jake Ladd had a key 10-yard run on a fourth-down reverse to keep a scoring drive going.
Ladd and Hopkins each made 12 tackles. Sam Bailey had 6 tackles with 2 sacks while Burhans had 6 tackles including the strip sack and recovery. Marcell White and Dakobe White each had an interception.
Evart plays host to Lake City next Friday for homecoming.
