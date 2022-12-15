EVART — Second-half defensive pressure helped Evart to break open a close game with visiting Highland Conference foe Manton on Wednesday as the Wildcats pulled away to post a 59-43 victory and remain unbeaten in the league to this point.
Evart led by only two points, 23-21, at intermission but outscored the Rangers 36-22 in the second half.
A big factor in the outcome was the loss of Manton’s talented junior Lauren Wilder to a leg injury early in the third quarter.
The Rangers gamely battled on but struggled to keep pace without their floor leader and a player considered one of the most accomplished in the region.
“Lauren’s such a big part of everything we do that it was tough to adjust,” said Manton coach J.P. Katona.
“Lauren is on the floor all 32 minutes for us in a typical game and never leaves the floor even in practice so it was a challenge for the girls without her. Evart did the smart thing; they applied pressure in the second half and we were vulnerable to it.”
Evart coach Carrie Kunkle said she and her coaches and players all felt bad for Wilder when she went down.
“Lauren’s such a good player and competitor; it’s just something you hate to see,” Kunkle said.
“All of us in the Evart program wish her well and want to see her hopefully recover quickly.”
Evart jumped to a 14-1 lead in the opening quarter behind long-distance splash shots from Emma Dyer and Kyrah Gray but Manton rallied to cut the lead to 14-9 before the end of the opening quarter and cut the lead all the way down to 23-21 before the half. Wilder scored seven in the opening half to help spark the comeback and junior Genna Alexander, who would go on to lead the Rangers with 19 points, drained a key 3-pointer.
In the third quarter, though, momentum shifted again as the Wildcats applied pressure.
Addy Gray scored off a steal to increase Evart’s lead to 30-23 three minutes into the period and then Brooklyn Decker scored on a breakaway following a steal by Ally Theunick.
Kyrah Gray followed that with another 3-pointer, pushing the lead to double digits, 35-25.
When the Gray sisters, Addy and Kyrah, drained back-to-back 3’s at the outset of the final quarter, the lead ballooned to 52-31.
“Evart’s a good team with a solid core of starters and it looks like they’re on their way to a pretty good year,” Katona said.
Kunkle liked the way the Wildcats responded in the second half after going through a spurt in the second quarter where they threw some passes away and weren’t making their shots.
“Manton took some things away from us after we got the early lead and we didn’t react too well initially,” Kunkle said. “We settled in more during the third and fourth quarters.”
Addy Gray tallied 21, including a pair of triples, to go with five boards and two steals, and Kyrah Gray finished with 18, finding the net four times from beyond the arc.
Decker delivered six points while Dyer scored five and Theunick tallied four with five steals and six rebounds. Kunkle also commended the minutes supplied by Jo Jo Tiedt and Logan Staats off the bench after some starters got in early foul trouble.
Leah Helsel hit for eight points for the Rangers, trailing Alexander on the scoring chart.
The Evart JV remained unbeaten with a 67-10 win as Keira Elder scored 21 and Mattisen Tiedt tallied 16.
Evart (4-1, 3-0) has a big Highland Conference clash at McBain on Friday with the game starting at 5:30 p.m. as part of a girl-boy varsity doubleheader. Manton (1-3, 1-2) hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.