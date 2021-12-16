EVART – Evart broke open a close game with visiting McBain in the fourth quarter, nailing a pair of back-to-back baseline 3-pointers and five-of-six free throws during an 11-2 run to pull away and post a 42-30 victory in Highland Conference play.
Evart (2-1, 2-0) stayed unbeaten in league play while McBain (0-2, 0-2) continued to show growing pains with a young, mostly inexperienced team to start out the season.
It was Evart coach Kris Morgan’s first victory over McBain and it came a few days after his young, athletic Wildcats had staged a fourth-quarter rally to defeat visiting Manton.
“It’s a great feeling,” the smiling Morgan said. “When we beat Manton it felt like we did something really amazing. Tonight when we beat McBain I could tell the guys had a confidence boost and a feeling like we worked hard for this and earned it. We battled them under the bucket at both ends of the floor and contested their shots, especially in the second half.
“Any time you can beat a McBain team coached by Bruce Koopman you have to feel good about it.”
For his part, Koopman knows his team is a work in progress this season and realizes there will be nights like this when the turnovers, missed free throws, and errant passes outweigh the good things. But he still sees a silver lining.
“We’re young and inexperienced, but you can see glimpses here and there of what we can be,” Koopman said. “The big thing for us is we just have to play the games, gain experience, and make better decisions with the ball and away from the ball.
“The goal is to be a lot better team in February and March than we are right now.”
McBain took a 17-16 lead into the locker room at the half, but the Wildcats, employing a tight 2-3 zone defense starting in the third quarter that limited McBain’s second-chance shots, took a six-point lead, 29-23, in the final minute of the quarter behind a pair of driving layups from senior guard Bryant Calderon and a clutch short-range jumper from sophomore point guard Dakobe White.
The Ramblers rallied quickly in the early part of the fourth quarter, however, behind an old-fashioned three-point play from junior forward Kal McGillis to trim the Evart lead to 29-27 with 6:21 remaining.
Evart went on its 11-2 run after that, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers from Jordin Albright coming off the bench and Calderon in a 25-second span, giving the Wildcats a 35-27 lead with 5:07 to go. McBain’s strong-armed sophomore post Evan Haverkamp tallied on a put-back to cut the lead to 35-29 but Evart sophomore wing Preston Wallace went 4-for-4 from the line and Morgan split a pair of free throws, putting Evart on top 40-29 with 1:38 left.
“When they got those 3-pointers, you can tell it gave them a lot of momentum and confidence,” Koopman said. “We’re not a team that’s going to score a bunch of points, at least at this point in the season, so it made it tough for us to come back.”
McBain struggled at the free throw line, making just 10 of 27 attempts. Evart did a little better but also struggled from the line, making 13 of 25.
Marcel White led a balanced Evart scoring attack with 11 points, including a trey, while Calderon and Morgan each hit for seven and Dakobe White struck for six. Wallace scored four, all of them coming from the line late in the game to help seal the win.
Haverkamp tallied nine to pace the Ramblers. McGillis and junior guard Braylon Pace each put five on the board.
McBain is home this evening against NMC while Evart travels to Pine River today.
