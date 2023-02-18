EVART — It was a clean sweep for the Evart girls and boys teams on the home floor Friday against visiting Highland Conference foe Roscommon.
The games were originally scheduled separately but Thursday’s snow forced a postponement and the two varsity games were combined in a girl-boy doubleheader with the JV game being playing at the middle school gym.
The results of the varsity games were pretty similar, with the Evart girls outscoring the Bucks 68-15 to close out the Highland Conference portion of their schedule with a 14-2 mark, and the Wildcat boys securing a 70-33 victory to push their overall record to the .500 mark, 9-9, and their Highland record to 8-7 with one league game remaining.
The Evart girls controlled play with their ball-hawking defense, frequently disrupting Roscommon’s ability to create open looks at the basket and converting the forced turnovers into transition points.
Evart led 28-9 at halftime and took a 45-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
“There was a lot of good floor communication going on for us tonight and some really good defense again,” said Evart coach Carrie Kunkle.
“We only have one regular season game left (against Mason County Central) before districts and we want to keep our focus and not have any letdowns.
“I thought we did a good job of that tonight. Emma (Dyer) did a great job seeing the floor and making passes.”
“We’re playing really well together right now,” said senior guard Brianna Cass, who scored five and also secured five steals.
“We have a lot of confidence in each other.”
Senior Addy Gray led a balanced scoring ledger with 20 points to go with three boards and five steals.
Freshman Kyrah Gray struck for 18 with three boards and seven steals while Dyer, the sophomore point guard, delivered nine points with seven steals and five assists.
Junior forward Ally Theunick tallied eight with four boards and junior post Brooklyn Decker pulled down five rebounds with three steals and two points.
Evart will either share the league title with Lake City and McBain or come in as runner-up to Lake City in the final standings, depending on the outcome the Lake City at McBain contest on Thursday.
Evart boys’ coach Kris Morgan was very pleased with his team’s defensive effort in the lopsided win over the visiting Bucks on Friday.
“We’re playing pretty good defense right now and that also feeds into our ability to score points off the transition,” he said.
“This is the second game in a row where we’ve gotten off to a good start and limited the other team’s scoring throughout the game. We held Houghton Lake to 27 points on Wednesday and held Roscommon to 33 points tonight.”
Evart charged to a 26-9 first-quarter lead behind the air traffic of Marcel White, Dakobe White, and Kamden Darling and baseline 3-pointers from senior Jordan Albright and sophomore Aidan Anderson.
The Wildcats swarmed to the ball defensively and positioned themselves in the passing lanes to create turnovers and gain the early lead and they continued to make it difficult for the visiting Bucks to put points on the board.
Evart led 36-11 at the half and 54-20 heading into the fourth quarter.
Marcel White hit a game-high 22 points with a 3-pointer. Dakobe White earned 15, often penetrating through the paint, while Darling delivered nine, including a breakaway dunk in the second quarter, and Albright nailed the nylon for nine, all from 3-point land.
Anderson added seven points with a trey and Morgan also commended the play of reserve forwards Noah Vanderlinde, who scored four, and Lucas Johnson, who hit for three.
The Evart girls (17-3, 14-2) close out the regular season Wednesday at home against Mason County Central.
The Wildcats host the D3 district tournament that starts Feb. 27.
The Wildcat boys (9-9, 8-7) host non-league foe Sanford Meridian on Tuesday.
