EVART – Making them when they count the most.
Evart had the range from the free-throw line in the final minutes of the fourth quarter Wednesday, making 8 of 9 attempts in the final two-and-a-half minutes to hold off a determined Pine River rally and claim a 56-47 victory in Highland Conference play.
The Wildcats saw their lead cut to five points, 42-37, with 2:46 remaining when the Bucks’ Isaac McKinley completed a three-point play but that was as close as the visitors would get as Evart kept hitting from the line, forcing Pine River to keep fouling to stop the clock.
“Evart was clutch when they had to be,‘ acknowledged Pine River coach Brian Goodenow. “We had to put them on the line at the end and they made us pay for it. The bad thing for us was having to be in the position to foul.‘
Evart senior Cam Brasington scored eight of his 15 points in the final stretch, including back-to-back driving layups to increase the Wildcat lead to 50-44 with 1:23 showing on the clock and he also knocked down a pair of free throws. Sophomore Haidyn Simmer was 4 for 4 from the line during the final run and Justin Buckner hit both of his tries from the line.
“It was a nice finish,‘ said Evart coach Kris Morgan. “We were a little too eager to shoot at times in the fourth quarter when we had the lead but when we were patient and moved the ball around it worked out pretty well. We pushed the ball to the basket and either scored or drew the foul.‘
Pine River struggled out of the gate, trailing 15-3 after the first six minutes of play but gradually trimmed the deficit to a single point, 27-26, early in the third quarter when Garett Sumpter banked one off the glass.
Evart responded, however, outscoring the Bucks 15-6 over the next 10 minutes to push the lead to 42-32 with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter. Senior Donavin Reagan, who led all scorers with 16 points, sparked the run with a steal and breakaway bucket and finished it out with a put-back.
Pine River cut the lead to five points behind McKinley’s three-point play and a pair of free throws from Methner. Evart made its free throws from there, though, and that sealed the outcome.
Simmer, who like Brasington finished with 15 points, made 8 of 9 from the stripe all together in the contest and Evart as a team hit 17 of 25.
Buckner, who was honored as Snowcoming King at halftime along with Queen Kelci Elder, scored eight points. Morgan also commended the defensive energy and ball handling of Brayden Cass.
Methner hit for 13, including 8 of 10 from the line, to lead the Bucks and he grabbed eight boards. Lane Ruppert struck for 10 with nine caroms and five assists while Isaiah Dennis, making his varsity debut, scored eight along with with McKinley and Sumpter hit for six. Marcus Jurik hauled in eight rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.