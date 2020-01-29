MANTON — Now there's a surprise.
Evart hung around and made plays at the right time to knock off Manton 54-49 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
The Rangers were the better team early as they led 22-10 after the first quarter but then the struggles started.
"We jumped on them pretty good in the first quarter and were playing well," Manton coach Ryan Hiller said. "We hit a huge lull in the second quarter and couldn't get out of it until the middle of the fourth.
"That said, we've just got to keep working on the things we're struggling with and continue to get better."
Manton was up 30-22 at halftime before Evart rallied to tie it at 39-all going into the fourth quarter.
Jacob Haun paced the Rangers with 16 points while Kaleb Moore had 11 and Chandler Allison scored nine.
Manton hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.