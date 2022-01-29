McBAIN — It was a split decision Friday between Highland Conference foes McBain and Evart for the Ramblers’ homecoming, with the McBain girls surging to a 58-30 victory in the first game of the varsity doubleheader before a packed gym, and the Evart boys holding off a late comeback to claim a 47-40 decision over the Ramblers in the boys’ game.
In the girls’ game, McBain (12-2, 9-1 Highland) maintained a first-place tie in the league standings with Lake City.
“This was a great homecoming atmosphere to play in and the girls did a good job of competing as a team tonight,” said McBain coach Drew Bronkema.
“We only had nine girls and we got contributions from everybody. I liked our defensive intensity and our ball movement and passing.’
McBain broke open a close game in the second quarter.
The Ramblers trailed 14-12 early in the quarter after Evart’s Skylar Baumgardner drained a jumper but McBain senior Emma Schierbeek got hot, nailing four treys to fuel a game-turning run that gave the home team a 29-16 lead going into halftime.
The Ramblers maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
“We stayed with them for about 10 minutes but then Emma Schierbeek started hitting those threes and we couldn’t keep pace,’ said Evart coach Matt Tiedt after his team slipped to 6-4 overall and 5-4 in the league.
“They had a big advantage on us inside and it was hard to keep them from controlling the boards. Hopefully we’ll see them again in districts and we’ll give them a lot better game.”
Schierbeek struck for 22 points, including five 3’s altogether in the contest. Junior wing Analiese Fredin fired in 10, including a triple, while Kahli Heuker canned nine, and Taylor Benthem and Adyson Nederhood each tallied six.
Bronkema was pleased with the strong inside play of Nederhood and Emily Gilde coming off the bench.
Evart (6-4, 5-4) has a makeup game at home Monday against Lake City and is home again Tuesday against Pine River.
McBain (12-2, 10-1) plays at NMC on Tuesday.
In the boys’ game, the visiting Wildcats pulled away to a double-digit lead in the third quarter and then held off a McBain rally in the final period for the 47-40 victory.
Evart owned a 36-26 lead after three quarters and was ahead by a 40-28 margin with five minutes remaining after Preston Wallace drained a pair of free throws.
McBain rallied behind a drive from senior Joe Winkel, a jumper from sophomore post Evan Haverkamp, and a 3-pointer from senior guard Dylan Schonert to cut the lead to just four points, 42-38, with 49 seconds left.
A pair of free throws from junior Marcel White gave Evart a 44-38 lead but Haverkamp, who was a physical force down low for the Ramblers, hit two free throws to cut the lead to 44-40 with 11 seconds to go, keep the McBain comeback hopes alive.
Evart sophomore Dakobe White made 3 of 4 free throws in the final seconds, however, and Evart’s Jordin Albright made a steal, enabling the Wildcats to walk off the McBain floor as winners and sweep the two league games from the Ramblers this season.
“This is a great win for us,” said Evart coach Kris Morgan.
“We had different players step up at different times. Evan (Haverkamp) had a great game for McBain but I thought we made him work for his points tonight and we did a pretty good job rebounding, especially at the offensive end. Bryant hit some key 3’s for us, Dakobe made free throws at the end, and Jordin had a huge steal. It was a nice team effort.”
McBain was coming off its first win of the season at Beal City and coach Bruce Koopman was disappointed the Ramblers didn’t put together the same kind of sustained play on Friday.
“Coming off the big win at Beal I honestly thought we would play better at home tonight,” he said.
“We did some good things but we made too many turnovers and we just didn’t get after the ball the way we should have. We let them get way too many offensive rebounds tonight and didn’t give 32 minutes worth of effort lke we did at Beal City.
“We’re not a team that’s gonna score a lot of points this year so we have to compensate for that with rebounding and not turning the ball over. Too many lazy passes tonight and not enough rebounding. We have to play better than this if we want to win some games in the second half of the season.”
Koopman commended Haverkamp, who hit for a game-high 25 points, often on put-backs. Winkel hit for eight.
Sophomore Dakobe White delivered 17 points with two treys and was 9 for 14 from the line. Marcel White made 11 and Calderon connected for nine, all from 3-point range. Wallace scored six and Jake Ladd four.
McBain (1-7, 1-7) travels to Traverse City St. Francis on Tuesday.
Evart (4-6, 4-5) hosts Lake City on Monday in a girl-boy varsity doubleheader.
