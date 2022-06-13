CLARE — Before sophomore Jojo Tiedt stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh of Saturday’s MHSAA Division 3 regional softball championship game with Beaverton, coach Amanda Brown huddled with her briefly.
“Just take a deep breath and relax,” the coach told Tiedt. “Be you and have some fun up there.”
Tiedt took her coach’s advice to heart, smacking a high fly ball to right field that turned out to be long enough to score freshman courtesy runner Callie Duncan from third base with the game-winning run in a tense walk-off 2-1 victory over the Beavers.
Duncan crossed the plate, setting off a joyous and spontaneous celebration as the Evart players and coaches rushed from the dugout at the Clare athletic complex and celebrated what is Evart’s first regional softball championship since 1999.
“It feels so good!” said the smiling Tiedt, who also helped to preserve the 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh with a sparkling defensive play at second base, stopping a hard grounder and then firing to shortstop Kylynn Thompson for a force out on a very close play.
“I wasn’t nervous; I was just looking for something to drive,” she added. “When I hit the ball to right I was just hoping it was long enough for Callie to have time to score. I was so happy it was.”
So was everyone else wearing Evart blue on Saturday afternoon.
“What a great day for the girls,” said the beaming coach Brown. “They worked so hard for this. We came close last year at Manton (losing to St. Francis in extra innings in the regional tournament) and all we wanted was a chance at it again.”
Brown would know how it feels for her players since she was a slugging senior on the ’99 team that last captured a regional title.
“Coming into this year we all believed we could take that next step even though we’re still so young,” she said. “The girls were determined from the start and had that inner drive and confidence.”
The win over a well-coached Beaverton team did not come easily but junior lefty pitcher Addy Gray said the Wildcats expected a tough game.
“We watched Beaverton during the season and we knew they were really good,” said the jubilant Gray, who pitched two complete-game gems on Saturday.
“They came back in the sixth inning and beat St. Francis (in the other semifinal game by a 5-4 score) so we knew it would take a lot to beat them. We definitely expected this kind of close game in the finals. They came back on us and tied it but we stayed upbeat and positive and kept believing we could do it.”
Gray played a pivotal role in her team’s success, as she has all year. Mixing her pitches effectively, she struck out seven Beavers while permitting three hits and one earned run.
She also fired a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the 8-1 victory over Hart in the semifinals. For the season, Gray has accumulated more than 200 K’s.
Beaverton pitcher Cadence Augustine matched Gray pitch-for-pitch for most of the championship game, allowing the Wildcats just four hits in all.
One of those hits, though, was a majestic solo home run over the right-center fence from Evart’s sophomore catcher Ally Theunick in the bottom of the fourth to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
“I was just looking make good contact in that situation and get on base,” Theunick said. “As soon as I hit the ball I knew I got all of it and it was such a great feeling. The big thing is it gave us the lead and we thought one run might win it the way Addy was pitching.”
Beaverton was scrappy, however, rallying to tie the game in the top of the sixth when leadoff hitter Alexis Grove doubled and eventually came around on a sacrifice fly from Sawyer Gerow.
The Beavers also put a runner on in the top of the seventh but Tiedt’s defensive gem at second prevented her from getting into scoring position.
Freshman shortstop Thompson, one of a number of promising underclassmen on the Evart roster, greeted Augustine with a line drive single to center in the bottom of the seventh before senior Skylar Baumgardner drilled a clutch two-strike single up the middle, enabling speedy courtesy runner Duncan to reach third base.
That brought Tiedt to the plate. She took a deep breath at her coach’s request and then drilled the high fly ball to right field, setting off the Wildcat celebration.
Sophomore third baseman Katelyn Gostlin, who had a 26-game hitting streak this season, also made a key defensive play in the title game, knocking down a hard grounder in the top of the fourth before firing to Tiedt at second for a force out.
Right fielder Brooklyn Decker also had a good day in the field. She made a nice running catch of a line drive near the foul line in the third inning.
Gostlin stroked a double and two singles in the first game along with a sacrifice fly and knocked in four of Evart’s eight runs against Hart. Gray smacked a single and double and scored twice. Riley Brigham helped to break open a close game with a two-run single in the bottom of the sixth.
Evart (30-5) faces Kalkaska on Tuesday, June 14, at Ed White Field in Petoskey in the quarterfinals. Kalkaska edged Gladstone 1-0 in its regional title game.
