EVART — Unbeaten Evart flexed its collective muscles on the home floor Friday, displaying a mix of speed and precision through the air and a pounding ground attack enroute to a 61-18 victory over Highland Conference foe Pine River.
The Wildcats (3-0, 2-0) generated more than 400 yards of total offense in the contest and senior signal-caller Preston Wallace had four more TD strikes, including three to playmaking junior Dakobe White.
Fullback Cole Hopkins broke loose for 149 yards on 12 carries with a TD and Wallace accumulated 50 rushing yards on four tries with a TD. Slot receiver Jake Ladd ran four times for 26 yards and had a 16-yard TD run shortly before the half to put the Wildcats on top 38-6.
“This was our best overall performance so far this season,” said Evart coach Pat Craven.
“We challenged the kids this week to clean up some of the messiness offensively and they did that tonight. We blocked well up front, protected Preston in the pocket, and our sub pattern was crisp. It was a good night all the way around.”
Craven also credited Pine River with a gritty effort.
“Those kids battled all night long,” Craven said. “They were short-handed but they played hard, like they always do.”
It was another big night for the Wildcats’ White, who is having a whale of a season so far. White brought in five passes for 156 yards, the third straight game with more than 100 yards receiving, and he had TD grabs of 55 and 57 yards in the first half and another in the second half. White also returned a kick 86 yards for a fourth score.
Wallace also hit Marcel White for a 16-yard tally. Senior kicker Jordan Wicke nailed field goals of 27 and 34 yards in the contest and also hit 7 of 8 extra-point tries.
The short-handed Bucks (0-3, 0-2) showed plenty of grit and had some highlights, scoring their first touchdown of the season at the 5:15 mark of the first quarter when QB Damian Jackson found senior Tim Gum for 49 yards down the sidelines.
The hard-nosed Jackson also broke loose for a 60-yard tally on a keeper in the second half and speedy junior tailback Ryder Holmes escaped for a 55-yard TD sprint.
Holmes surpassed the century mark rushing, earning 128 yards in all, and Jackson generated 76 rushing yards with his TD plus 56 passing yards and a TD.
“We’re improving week by week and game by game and that’s what you want to see when you have a young group like we do,” said Pine River coach Brian Jackson.
“We scored some touchdowns tonight and that was a nice step forward for us. We get a couple guys back next week and we’re healthy for the most part so we’re excited about getting ready for Roscommon. That’s where our focus is now.”
Defensively for Evart, Wicke led the way eight stops. Fellow linebackers Hopkins and Jaxon Craven each had seven takedowns. Defensive end Josiah Beard notched two sacks, including a tackle of the Buck punter after an errant snap. Defensive tackle Alex Burhans partially blocked a punt. Marcel White made a leaping interception in the red zone to thwart a potential Pine River scoring drive and Hunter Witbeck had a pick in the second half.
Coach Jackson credited sophomores Braden Larr, Trevor Charles and Joe Gum with creditable performances defensively for the Bucks during their time on the field courtesy of the fifth quarter rule.
“Those sophomores went in and didn’t shy away from anything,” Jackson said. “They helped us wherever we needed them.”
The game between Evart and Pine River is also the annual Armed Forces Services game.
Since 2010, funds generated from the game have raised more than $12,000 to benefit programs of veterans’ groups from each school district.
Evart plays at Manton (2-1, 1-1) next Friday and Pine River travels to Roscommon (0-3, 0-2) in a league game where both teams will be seeking their first win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.