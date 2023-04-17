EVART — Three wins and 41 runs later, they’ve got a trophy.
Evart put together a strong day on the softball diamond and won its own Cat Classic, beating Benzie Central (15-0) and Charlevoix (19-0) before topping Sanford Meridian 7-1 in the title game.
“We faced three different types of pitchers, the girls took it in stride and adjusted,” Evart coach Amanda Brown said. “We had some situations, too, defensive and the girls did amazing.
“It’s so fun to watch these girls play the game and they all love it. They took everything in stride and hit the ball a ton. We just need to keep our heads on straight and all of us going in the same direction.”
Addy Gray threw a no-hitter in the opener against Benzie Central, a dominant performance that was just an error short of a perfect game. Gray allowed no runs on no hits and no walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Addy Gray had two hits and an RBI; Kyrah Gray a hit and an RBI; Kate Gostlin a two-run triple; Ally Theunick a double and three RBIs; Kiera Elder three hits and four RBIs; Mattie Tiedt an RBI; Riley Brigham two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Katelynn Duncan a hit and an RBI; and Brooklyn Decker two hits.
Kyrah Gray got the win against Charlevoix, allowing no runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four.
At the plate, Addy Gray had a hit; Kyrah Gray four hits, including two doubles and a home run, and four RBIs; Gostlin a hit; Theunick three hits, including two home runs and a double, and four RBIs; Elder two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Mattie Tiedt a double, home run and two RBIs; Brigham two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; and Decker two hits and an RBI.
Meridian knocked off defending Division 4 state champion Unionville-Sebewaing 4-0 in pool play before facing Evart but the Wildcats took control early, scoring four times in the first inning and three more in the second.
Addy Gray got the win, allowing one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out 11.
At the plate, Addy Gray had three hits, including two doubles; Kyrah Gray two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs; Gostlin a two-run homer; and Theunick two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs.
Evart (7-0 overall) is scheduled to play Traverse City St. Francis today but inclement weather is in the forecast. The two teams are trying to get the game rescheduled for Wednesday. The Wildcats also compete Saturday downstate in a tournament at Farmington Hills Mercy.
BASEBALL
McBain drops two
MCBAIN — McBain dropped a pair of non-league baseball games to Gaylord St. Mary 22-1 and 15-10 on Saturday.
“I was proud of how Kaden Abrahamson pitched in the second game,” McBain coach Shaun Mulder said. “I challenged him after the first game to stay in the strike zone and he did.
“He made them put the ball in play and went deep into the game. We stayed in the game because of it. Trenton Brunink, Kasen Pollington and Johnny Sikkema all contributed and did a lot of good things today.”
McBain hosts Harrison on Thursday and is at Buckley on Friday.
