Evart claims D3 baseball district

HART — This one got a little emotional.
From not being able to play in 2020 to a season that's seen its share of adversity, this meant something.
Evart beat Mason County Central 4-1 and outlasted Reed City 9-6 to claim a Division 3 baseball district title Saturday at Hart.
The wins advance the Wildcats (26-8 overall) to regional semifinal play Wednesday at Manton against Benzie Central. Game time is 4:30 p.m.
"There are so many emotions when you factor in last year and all we've gone through with COVID," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "We've had a lot of adversity that we've battled through. There is sacrifice all around by the kids and I am just so proud of them.
"It was a very emotional day."
Senior standout Danny Witbeck got the win in the opener against a solid MCC team, allowing no earned runs on three hits and no walks while striking out 12.
Witbeck helped himself at the plate with two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Nate Sochocki had a hit and an RBI; Pierce Johnso an RBI; Mac Sims a hit; Reese Ransom a hit and an RBI; Nolan Theunick two hits; and Preston Wallace two hits.
"Danny was obviously Danny in that first game," Johnson said. "Mac had a great catch in the game and Brayden Cass made a couple of nice plays in the field to help us out."
Pierce Johnson got the win against Reed City, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and walk while striking out two in 5.1 innings of work. Cass picked up the save, allowing three hits while striking out one.
"We really talked about getting Pierce four or five runs and we could win the game," Josh Johnson said. "We were down 3-0 early but we came back.
"Pierce pitched out of some jams and we did a great job behind him. Preston made a heck of a catch in left field and Nate had a great day at the plate."
Witbeck had a double and three RBIs; Sochocki three hits, including two doubles, and an RBI; Ransom two hits and an RBI; Michael Lodholtz two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Cass a hit and an RBI; and Wallace an RBI.
Stags oust Vikings
PETOSKEY — Cadillac dropped a Division 2 district contest to Kingsley, 11-1, in Petoskey.
The Stags scored one in the first and then broke it open with four in the third and one more in the fourth.
Derek Satchell, Cole Jenema and Kaleb McKinley pitched for the Vikings.
Miles Maury led the way at the plate with two hits while Ethan Sharp had a hit and an RBI; and Satchell a hit.
Petoskey beat Kingsley 10-2 in the district final.
Trojans, Rangers ousted
MANTON — Benzie Central had a big day in a Division 3 district at Manton.
The Huskies opened with a 21-0 win over the host Rangers before beating Manistee 13-3 in the title game.
The Chippewas beat Lake City 6-2 in the first semifinal.
