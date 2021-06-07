EVART — Addy Gray wasn't even alive the last time Evart won a softball district title.
Coach Amanda (Walters) Brown, on the other hand, was a key part of that group.
Together, they've got the Wildcats back in the next round of the state tournament.
Evart beat McBain 3-1 in the opener and then took care of Pine River 12-1 in the title game to win its first Division 3 district title since 2001.
The Wildcats (26-5 overall) move on to face Traverse City St. Francis in a regional semifinal June 12 at Manton. Game time is noon after Standish-Sterling and Beaverton play at 10 a.m.
"It's definitely very exciting," Gray said. "There were definitely some nerves but the key was teamwork and being loud in the dugout."
Brown said it was everything coming together at the right time.
"We really played well top to bottom and played great defense," she said. "The dugout was always up with lots of energy and that's what made it for us, I think."
Evart and McBain split their Highland Conference doubleheader and ended up part of a three-way tie for the league title with Beal City (still alive in Division 4).
The Ramblers beat the Wildcats 1-0 in the second game of the league doubleheader but Brown said some of the damage was self-inflicted.
"The game we lost to McBain was 1-0 and we left 10 people on base that game," she said. "We ran the bases like crazy people and made errors.
"We weren't going to make those errors on the basepaths this time. We were going to get people on and get them around."
Evart scored one in the second inning against the Ramblers and then pushed two more across in the third for a 3-0 lead. McBain got one back in the fourth but that was it.
Gray got the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks while striking out 11.
At the plate, Ally Theunick had a hit; Gray a hit; Skylar Baumgardner a hit and an RBI; Katie Gostlin a hit; Kayanee Tiedt a hit; and Liv Vanassche two hits.
McKenna Gilde took the loss for McBain, allowing one earned run on seven hits and no walks while striking out seven.
Emma Boonstra had two hits, including a double; Caitlin Butzin a hit; McKenna Gilde a hit; and Brecken Gilde a hit.
Evart started strong against Pine River, scoring four in the first and four in the fourth before finishing it in the fifth with a walk-off three-run home run by Gostlin.
Gray got the win, allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Theunick had a hit; Gray a double and two RBIs; Gostlin two home runs, a double and six RBIs; Vanassche two hits, including a double, and an RBI; and Ryenn Baumgardner two RBIs.
Pine River coach Mike Nelson said Evart was too much to handle.
"Give Evart credit, they played well and hit the ball well," Nelson said. "We knew going into the game that they could hit and had a good pitcher. We had to play good defense and we didn't do that.
"We had a rough first inning. I think nerves got to my younger players because we settled down after that."
Amanda Hill took the loss. Hill had two hits, including a home run, at the plate while Emma Whitley, Madi Sparks and CorNesha Holmes had a hit apiece.
Pine River advanced with a 19-5 win over Reed City.
Hill got the win, allowing one hit and four walks while striking out two. Sparks pitched 1.1 key innings with two big strikeouts after the Coyotes had loaded the bases in the fifth.
"I thought we hit the ball well and made some nice defensive plays in that game, which was nice to see," Nelson said.
At the plate, Whitley had three hits, including a home run, and six RBIs; Holmes three hits and two RBIs; Madison Smith two hits and two RBIs; Hill two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Sparks a hit and an RBI; Vivian Maddox a run-scoring double; and Liv Martin a hit and an RBI.
Hannah Kaverman took the loss for Reed City, allowing two earned runs on four hits and three walks in three innings.
Kaylin Goodman had two hits while Izabell Guy and Rylie Shafer had a hit apiece.
Cadillac falls in finals
GLADWIN — Cadillac beat Ogemaw Heights 1-0 in a Division 2 district semifinal before falling to Gaylord 7-0 in the title game at Gladwin.
Junior Ashlyn Lunquist threw a no-hitter against the Falcons, allowing four walks while striking out 14 batters.
The Vikings scored the only run of the game in the top of the fifth when Lundquist reached on an error, stole second base, went to third on a fielding error by the catcher and scored on the same error.
Cadillac came up big defensively in the bottom half of the inning, too, when first baseman Emma Maury fired to catcher Brooklyn Hoffert to nail an Ogemaw runner trying to steal home for the third out of the inning.
Lundquist, Maury, Marisa Wilde and Molly McKeever had hits for the Vikings.
The title game with a very good Gaylord team was 0-0 through five innings before the Blue Devils scored four in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Lundquist took the loss, allowing six earned runs on 12 hits and one walk while striking out five.
The Vikings, who finished 19-15 overall, were no-hit.
Gaylord advances to regional play in Cadillac where it will face Escanaba.
Manton falls in finals
BENZONIA — Manton beat host Benzie Central 9-2 in a Division 3 district semifinal before falling to perennial power Traverse City St. Francis 11-3 in the title game.
"The first game, we played like a team and the girls hit the ball well," Manton coach Angie Taylor said. "The second game, the top of the lineup really stepped up, hit and field well.
"Sam (Powers) and Aysia (Taylor) really left it all on the field in their last game and they will definitely be missed next year."
Shelby Bundy got the win against the Huskies, allowing two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Autumn Sackett had a hit; Powers two hits; Taylor two hits and two RBIs; Bundy a hit and an RBI; Ashley Bredahl a hit; Aliyah Geary a hit and two RBIs; Morgan Shepler a hit; and Makayla Gowell two hits and an RBI.
Bundy took the loss against St. Francis, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out one.
At the plate, Sackett had a hit; Taylor a hit and an RBI; and Bundy two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
St. Francis advances to regional play at Manton against Evart on Saturday.
