REED CITY — Evart won two one-run games games to claim the title at the first Reed City Crossroads Softball Invitational Saturday.
The Wildcats Pine River 6-5 in their opener and then edged Ludington 1-0 in the title game.
Veronica Lofquist got the win against the Bucks, allowing two earned runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four.
Riley Brigham had the big hit with a single in the bottom of the seventh to win it. Skylar Baumgardner also had two hits; Katelyn Gostlin a hit and an RBI; Ally Theunick a hit and two RBIs; Kylynn Thompson a hit; Lofquist a hit; and Kayanne Tiedt two hits and an RBI.
Addy Gray pitched the shutout in the title game, allowing no runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 16.
At the plate, Gray had a hit and an RBI; Gostlin a hit; Theunick two hits; Baumgardner a hit; Tiedt a double; and Riley Brigham a hit.
Reed City dropped its opener to Ludington, 9-5. The Coyotes outhit the Orioles 10-8 but seven errors and eight walks sunk the ship.
Paityn Enos took the loss, allowing one earned run on eight hits while striking out six.
At the plate, Enos had three hits; Rylie Shafer two hits; Kyleigh Weck two hits; Hannah Stellini a hit; and Kenzie Shoemaker a hit.
Pine River beat Reed City 10-5 in the consolation game.
Enos took the loss, allowing 10 runs on 12 hits while striking out four. At the plate, Enos, Weck, Myah Beard and Stellini each had a hit.
Evart (20-5 overall) hosts Manton on Tuesday while Reed City (16-14) goes to Fremont.
LAKE CITY — Marion beat host Lake City 9-3 and edged Grayling 5-4 to win the Trojans’ invitational on Saturday.
Tucker Sigafoose got the win against Lake City, allowing two earned runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Gavin Prielipp had a hit and an RBI; Mason Salisbury a hit and two RBIs; Weston Cox a hit and an RBI; Braden Prielipp a hit and two RBIs; and Keegan Baldwin two hits and an RBI.
Gavin Bisballe took the loss against Marion, allowing five earned runs on five htis and three walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Sam Baron had three hits and Brody Gothard a hit and an RBI.
Keegan Baldwin drove in the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning against Grayling. Gavin Prielipp added two hits; Aadin Yowell a hit; Salisbury two hits and an RBI; Cox a hit and an RBI; and Braden Prielipp a hit and an RBI.
Braden Prielipp got the win, allowing no runs on four hits and a walk while striking out three in four innings of work.
Grayling beat Lake City 7-1 in the consolation game.
Baron took the loss, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two in two innings of work.
At the plate, Baron, Devin Nolan AJ Vanduinen and Job Rogers each had a hit.
WEST BRANCH — Cadillac finished as runner-up at the Ogemaw Heights Invitational.
The Vikings beat Davison 7-6 in their opener before falling to the host Falcons 7-4 in the title game.
Cole Jenema got the win in relief for Cadillac, allowing one earned runs on two hits in one inning of work.
At the plate, Fisher Moore had two hits; Eli Main two hits and an RBI; Miles Maury two hits and an RBI; Jenema two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs; and Keenan Suminski a hit and two RBIs.
Moore took the loss against Ogemaw, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks in three innings of work.
At the plate, Main had two hits; Maury a hit; Jenema a two-run homer; Carson Raasio a hit and an RBI; Coby Franklin a hit; and Suminski a hit.
Cadillac (10-11) hosts Traverse City Central on Tuesday.
