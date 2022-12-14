MANTON — It came right to the wire Tuesday and Evart was able to pull out a tense 40-39 victory at the court of Highland Conference foe Manton.
The visiting Wildcats led 32-24 at the half and 39-36 after three quarters in the seesaw battle.
Manton, which is also normally an up-tempo team like Evart, slowed the ball down in the second half, resulting in low scoring for both sies.
In the final quarter Manton outscored the Wildcats 3-1 but the visitors were able to hold on at the end to gain the win.
“Manton made it tough on us at their place,” said Evart coach Kris Morgan.
“They made some halftime adjustments and took the air out of the ball and that took us out of the flow of our offense. We had to adjust and fortunately we played good enough defense to finally pull this one out.”
Manton coach Brandon Herlein was very pleased with his team’s intensity and effort but wants to see less turnovers and better rebounding.
“We knew they were a transition team like us so we decided to slow things down in the second half and force them to work their offense from the half-court,” Herlein said.
“The strategy worked pretty well. Our guys did a really good job of applying it and adjusting on the fly. We stuck to the plan through the second half and nearly pulled it out.
“I liked our defense but we have to do a better job of not allowing the other team offensive rebounds and we need to cut down on our turnovers.”
Junior guard Dakobe White tallied 10 to pace the Wildcats and senior guard Jordin Albright hit for seven.
Nolan Moffit led all scorers with 17 for the Rangers while Lincoln Hicks hit for 10 and Michael Hicks for nine.
Manton (1-2, 0-2) is home Thursday against NMC.
Evart (2-1, 2-0) plays at McBain on Friday.
