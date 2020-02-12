MCBAIN — Pretty it wasn't.
That doesn't mean Evart won't take it.
The Wildcats made the plays down the stretch and beat Northern Michigan Christian 42-38 in a Highland Conference boys basketball contest Tuesday night.
Evart's Donavin Reagan hit a 3-pointer with about 10 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats the four-point lead and enough of a cushion to win.
"It was a back-and-forth game and really a struggle for both teams with the sickness that's kept us out," Evart coach Kris Morgan said. "It was a struggle to get into any kind of flow and I felt like everything was forced offensively."
That slow down was part of NMC's plan.
"Coming into the game, we knew we wanted to slow it down and we did that," NMC coach Shawn Pattee said. "We've still got kids sick and we're trying to work through it.
"We just couldn't hit any shots tonight and had a couple of defensive breakdowns in the second half that hurt us."
NMC led 7-6 after the first quarter and it was tied 17-17 at halftime. The Comets were up 27-25 going into the fourth quarter.
Cam Brasington paced Evart with 26 points.
Trevin Winkle paced NMC with 18 points and Jamey Haan scored 11.
Evart is at Houghton Lake Thursday while the Comets host Lake City.
